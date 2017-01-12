B-CU graduation set for Saturday
SPECIAL TO THE DAYTONA TIMES Bethune-Cookman University (B-CU) will graduate more than 200 students and bestow…
Ministers help facilitate B-CU’s ‘Exploring Gifts and Graces’ youth program
Forty-two “Exploring Gifts and Graces (EGG)” program students visited the Life Enrichment Center, a United Methodist…
Wildcats whip Rattlers for sixth year in a row
BY ANDREAS BUTLER DAYTONA TIMES Bethune-Cookman defeated Florida A&M 39-19 in front of an announced crowd…
Marching Wildcats among the bands selected for Atlanta showcase
SPECIAL TO THE DAYTONA TIMES Students, alumni and fans of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU)…
Holiday safety tips from Volusia County Fire Services
Along with the holiday cheer and gift giving, fire safety should be at the top of everyone’s list. According to the National Fire Protection Association, candles are responsible for 38 percent of home decoration structure fires.…
AAUW-Flagler will present social with focus on membership
The American Association of University Women (AAUW)- Flagler Branch has announced its annual membership gathering of Jan. 26, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., at the Hammock Wine & Cheese Garden, 5368 N. Oceanshore Blvd., Palm Coast. Over a…
BREAKING NEWS- Volusia County issues post-storm cleanup safety tips
Volusia County issues post-storm cleanup safety tips Daytona Beach – After Hurricane Matthew has passed, failure to remove contaminated materials can be a health risk. If there is flooding, water must be removed as quickly as…
MLK tournament highlights prep sports action
BY ANDREAS BUTLER DAYTONA TIMES While the nation celebrates the life and legacy of civil rights icon Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. many high school basketball players will be participating in tournaments bearing his name. Atlantic…
F.R.E.S.H. festival will include books, films
BY ANDREAS BUTLER DAYTONA TIMES Brenda Jackson, the first African-American author to make both the New York Times and USA Today bestseller lists, will be one of the featured authors at this month’s F.R.E.S.H. Book Festival…
Civil rights at risk under Jeff Sessions
Confirmation hearings for Alabama Sen. Jeff Sessions, named by Donald Trump to be attorney general of the United…
White women can’t speak for me
“Ain’t I a woman?” railed Sojourner Truth. “I have ploughed and planted and gathered into barns, and no…
Did Chitwood improve relations as police chief?
Black leaders, residents offer positive comments about his former role as Daytona’s top cop BY ANDREAS BUTLER DAYTONA…
F.R.E.S.H. festival will include books, films
BY ANDREAS BUTLER DAYTONA TIMES Brenda Jackson, the first African-American author to make both the New York Times…