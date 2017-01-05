BETHUNE-COOKMAN

B-CU graduation set for Saturday

SPECIAL TO THE DAYTONA TIMES Bethune-Cookman University (B-CU) will graduate more than 200 students and bestow…

December 8, 2016

Ministers help facilitate B-CU’s ‘Exploring Gifts and Graces’ youth program

Forty-two “Exploring Gifts and Graces (EGG)” program students visited the Life Enrichment Center, a United Methodist…

December 1, 2016

Wildcats whip Rattlers for sixth year in a row

BY ANDREAS BUTLER DAYTONA TIMES Bethune-Cookman defeated Florida A&M 39-19 in front of an announced crowd…

November 24, 2016

Marching Wildcats among the bands selected for Atlanta showcase

SPECIAL TO THE DAYTONA TIMES Students, alumni and fans of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU)…

November 17, 2016

This week’s Daytona Times-Click page below to read

Holiday safety tips from Volusia County Fire Services

Holiday safety tips from Volusia County Fire Services Along with the holiday cheer and gift giving, fire safety should be at the top of everyone’s list. According to the National Fire Protection Association, candles are responsible for 38 percent of home decoration structure fires.…

December 22, 2016

Eagles Golf Club hosts tournament with holiday theme

Eagles Golf Club hosts tournament with holiday theme Pine Lakes Golf Club was the site for golfers seeking to accomplish their goals in a “2 in 1” tournament that took place on Dec. 24. It linked the establishment as a monthly outing to area…

January 5, 2017

BREAKING NEWS- Volusia County issues post-storm cleanup safety tips

BREAKING NEWS- Volusia County issues post-storm cleanup safety tips Volusia County issues post-storm cleanup safety tips Daytona Beach – After Hurricane Matthew has passed, failure to remove contaminated materials can be a health risk. If there is flooding, water must be removed as quickly as…

October 7, 2016

Versatile Hawks looking to take the next step

Versatile Hawks looking to take the next step BY ANDREAS BUTLER DAYTONA TIMES The Spruce Creek boys basketball team is off to a 9-4 start as of Jan. 4, thanks to a combination of talent, depth and versatility. Despite losing talented players Neiko Green,…

January 5, 2017

F.R.E.S.H. festival will include books, films

F.R.E.S.H. festival will include books, films BY ANDREAS BUTLER DAYTONA TIMES Brenda Jackson, the first African-American author to make both the New York Times and USA Today bestseller lists, will be one of the featured authors at this month’s F.R.E.S.H. Book Festival…

January 5, 2017

As Obama departs, we owe him our thanks

As Obama departs, we owe him our thanks

The final days of the Obama presidency are upon us. His popularity is rising with the economy, and…

January 5, 2017

Now is the time for renewal 

Now is the time for renewal 

For years, I’ve listened with great interest to messages of inspiration, hope and motivation. Some may think many…

January 5, 2017

12 affirmations for the African-American community

January 5, 2017

This is a season of justice and righteousness

December 29, 2016

OUR TOP 10 STORIES

OUR TOP 10 STORIES

The Daytona Times staff chose the top 10 of the many stories our newspaper staff reviewed, covered or…

December 29, 2016

Holiday celebrations for everyone

Holiday celebrations for everyone

Area residents celebrate Chanukah and Kwanzaa Chanukah (Hanukkah) is an eight-day Jewish festival also known as the Festival…

December 29, 2016

New Campbell principal has ‘plan of action’ to boost scores

December 29, 2016

Orange Avenue construction lingers

December 22, 2016