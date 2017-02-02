Black History Month observances shaping up
BY ANDREAS BUTLER DAYTONA TIMES The start of Black History Month is less than a week…
B-CU graduation set for Saturday
SPECIAL TO THE DAYTONA TIMES Bethune-Cookman University (B-CU) will graduate more than 200 students and bestow…
Ministers help facilitate B-CU’s ‘Exploring Gifts and Graces’ youth program
Forty-two “Exploring Gifts and Graces (EGG)” program students visited the Life Enrichment Center, a United Methodist…
Wildcats whip Rattlers for sixth year in a row
BY ANDREAS BUTLER DAYTONA TIMES Bethune-Cookman defeated Florida A&M 39-19 in front of an announced crowd…
Holiday safety tips from Volusia County Fire Services
Along with the holiday cheer and gift giving, fire safety should be at the top of everyone’s list. According to the National Fire Protection Association, candles are responsible for 38 percent of home decoration structure fires.…
Black History Month event topic: Where Do We Go from Here?
Promoters Linda Epps and Lawrence Green have taken the reins tapping into a second year of bringing events for Black History Month. The presentations have drawn the promoters to the Ormond Beach Public Library where jazz…
DeLand 5K to help cancer patients
SPECIAL TO THE DAYOTNA TIMES A record number of runners and walkers are anticipated to attend Volusia County’s 5K on Saturday, Jan. 28, in DeLand. The sixth annual ME STRONG 5K will run its course around…
Warner Christian girls team in position to make history
BY ANDREAS BUTLER DAYTONA TIMES No one has been talking about the Warner Christian Academy girls basketball all season. The Eagles have been a surprise with a 9-3 record, including a 4-0 district mark. “It’s been…
Free tests available on Black HIV/AIDS Awareness Day
The Florida Department of Health (DOH) in Volusia County will offer free rapid HIV tests from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 7 at DOH locations in Daytona Beach, New Smyrna Beach and Orange City.…
Remembering Coretta Scott King, who moved America forward
Coretta Scott King died on Jan. 30, 2006. Yet her legacy is very much alive as a coalition…
American democracy requires investigation of foreign influences
The first few days Donald Trump’s presidency have seen what may be the beginning of the end of…
Black History Month observances shaping up
BY ANDREAS BUTLER DAYTONA TIMES The start of Black History Month is less than a week away and…
SECOND IN COMMAND
Jakari Young is the second Black to climb the ranks to deputy chief BY DAYTONA TIMES STAFF The…