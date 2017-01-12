BETHUNE-COOKMAN

B-CU graduation set for Saturday

SPECIAL TO THE DAYTONA TIMES Bethune-Cookman University (B-CU) will graduate more than 200 students and bestow…

December 8, 2016

Ministers help facilitate B-CU’s ‘Exploring Gifts and Graces’ youth program

Forty-two “Exploring Gifts and Graces (EGG)” program students visited the Life Enrichment Center, a United Methodist…

December 1, 2016

Wildcats whip Rattlers for sixth year in a row

BY ANDREAS BUTLER DAYTONA TIMES Bethune-Cookman defeated Florida A&M 39-19 in front of an announced crowd…

November 24, 2016

Marching Wildcats among the bands selected for Atlanta showcase

SPECIAL TO THE DAYTONA TIMES Students, alumni and fans of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU)…

November 17, 2016

This week’s Daytona Times-Click page below to read

Holiday safety tips from Volusia County Fire Services

Holiday safety tips from Volusia County Fire Services Along with the holiday cheer and gift giving, fire safety should be at the top of everyone’s list. According to the National Fire Protection Association, candles are responsible for 38 percent of home decoration structure fires.…

December 22, 2016

AAUW-Flagler will present social with focus on membership

AAUW-Flagler will present social with focus on membership The American Association of University Women (AAUW)- Flagler Branch has announced its annual membership gathering of Jan. 26, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., at the Hammock Wine & Cheese Garden, 5368 N. Oceanshore Blvd., Palm Coast. Over a…

January 12, 2017

BREAKING NEWS- Volusia County issues post-storm cleanup safety tips

BREAKING NEWS- Volusia County issues post-storm cleanup safety tips Volusia County issues post-storm cleanup safety tips Daytona Beach – After Hurricane Matthew has passed, failure to remove contaminated materials can be a health risk. If there is flooding, water must be removed as quickly as…

October 7, 2016

MLK tournament highlights prep sports action

MLK tournament highlights prep sports action BY ANDREAS BUTLER DAYTONA TIMES While the nation celebrates the life and legacy of civil rights icon Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. many high school basketball players will be participating in tournaments bearing his name. Atlantic…

January 12, 2017

F.R.E.S.H. festival will include books, films

F.R.E.S.H. festival will include books, films BY ANDREAS BUTLER DAYTONA TIMES Brenda Jackson, the first African-American author to make both the New York Times and USA Today bestseller lists, will be one of the featured authors at this month’s F.R.E.S.H. Book Festival…

January 5, 2017

Civil rights at risk under Jeff Sessions

Confirmation hearings for Alabama Sen. Jeff Sessions, named by Donald Trump to be attorney general of the United…

January 12, 2017

White women can’t speak for me

“Ain’t I a woman?” railed Sojourner Truth. “I have ploughed and planted and gathered into barns, and no…

January 12, 2017

Consumers get more than $17 million, thanks to CFPB

January 12, 2017

As Obama departs, we owe him our thanks

January 5, 2017

Did Chitwood improve relations as police chief?

Black leaders, residents offer positive comments about his former role as Daytona’s top cop BY ANDREAS BUTLER DAYTONA…

January 5, 2017

F.R.E.S.H. festival will include books, films

BY ANDREAS BUTLER DAYTONA TIMES Brenda Jackson, the first African-American author to make both the New York Times…

January 5, 2017

African American Chamber to honor businesses at Jan. 14 event

January 5, 2017

OUR TOP 10 STORIES

December 29, 2016