BETHUNE-COOKMAN

B-CU graduation set for Saturday

SPECIAL TO THE DAYTONA TIMES Bethune-Cookman University (B-CU) will graduate more than 200 students and bestow…

December 8, 2016

Ministers help facilitate B-CU’s ‘Exploring Gifts and Graces’ youth program

Forty-two “Exploring Gifts and Graces (EGG)” program students visited the Life Enrichment Center, a United Methodist…

December 1, 2016

Wildcats whip Rattlers for sixth year in a row

BY ANDREAS BUTLER DAYTONA TIMES Bethune-Cookman defeated Florida A&M 39-19 in front of an announced crowd…

November 24, 2016

Marching Wildcats among the bands selected for Atlanta showcase

SPECIAL TO THE DAYTONA TIMES Students, alumni and fans of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU)…

November 17, 2016

This week’s Daytona Times-Click page below to read

Holiday safety tips from Volusia County Fire Services

Holiday safety tips from Volusia County Fire Services Along with the holiday cheer and gift giving, fire safety should be at the top of everyone’s list. According to the National Fire Protection Association, candles are responsible for 38 percent of home decoration structure fires.…

December 22, 2016

Black History Month event to include jazz, poetry, art

Black History Month event to include jazz, poetry, art Be blown away by songstress Linda Cole’s sensational opening performance at the Ormond Beach Public Library come Feb. 3, 2-5 p.m. Cole will create the right vibes and evoke the history behind the classical art form…

January 26, 2017

DeLand 5K to help cancer patients

DeLand 5K to help cancer patients SPECIAL TO THE DAYOTNA TIMES A record number of runners and walkers are anticipated to attend Volusia County’s 5K on Saturday, Jan. 28, in DeLand. The sixth annual ME STRONG 5K will run its course around…

January 26, 2017

Halifax basketball keeps pushing forward

Halifax basketball keeps pushing forward BY ANDREAS BUTLER DAYTONA TIMES The Halifax Academy boys basketball team is flying under the radar with a 15-7 record this season. The Knights have won eight of their last nine games this month, heading into…

January 26, 2017

Free tests available on Black HIV/AIDS Awareness Day

Free tests available on Black HIV/AIDS Awareness Day The Florida Department of Health (DOH) in Volusia County will offer free rapid HIV tests from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 7 at DOH locations in Daytona Beach, New Smyrna Beach and Orange City.…

January 26, 2017

US Senate is not diverse or inclusive

US Senate is not diverse or inclusive

Since our founding in 1910, the National Urban League has been focused on economic civil rights and empowerment…

January 26, 2017

What’s next for the economy?

What’s next for the economy?

The economic philosophies of Democrats and Republicans are drastically different. While neither party is intent in dismantling the…

January 26, 2017

How did we come to this?

January 26, 2017

Moral courage is standing up for what is right

January 20, 2017

Reflecting on MLK, what’s to come

Reflecting on MLK, what’s to come

Daytona residents at King events had plenty to say about political controversies. BY ANDREAS BUTLER DAYTONA TIMES Hundreds…

January 20, 2017

Something for everyone at book festival

Something for everyone at book festival

More than 40 authors participate in sixth annual literary event. COMPILED BY DAYTONA TIMES STAFF For book lovers,…

January 20, 2017

New police chief plans to boost outreach in Black community

January 20, 2017

Pastors leading the way for local MLK tributes

January 12, 2017