BETHUNE-COOKMAN

B-CU graduation set for Saturday

SPECIAL TO THE DAYTONA TIMES Bethune-Cookman University (B-CU) will graduate more than 200 students and bestow…

December 8, 2016

Ministers help facilitate B-CU’s ‘Exploring Gifts and Graces’ youth program

Forty-two “Exploring Gifts and Graces (EGG)” program students visited the Life Enrichment Center, a United Methodist…

December 1, 2016

Wildcats whip Rattlers for sixth year in a row

BY ANDREAS BUTLER DAYTONA TIMES Bethune-Cookman defeated Florida A&M 39-19 in front of an announced crowd…

November 24, 2016

Marching Wildcats among the bands selected for Atlanta showcase

SPECIAL TO THE DAYTONA TIMES Students, alumni and fans of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU)…

November 17, 2016

Holiday safety tips from Volusia County Fire Services

Holiday safety tips from Volusia County Fire Services Along with the holiday cheer and gift giving, fire safety should be at the top of everyone’s list. According to the National Fire Protection Association, candles are responsible for 38 percent of home decoration structure fires.…

December 22, 2016

Residents reflect on the reason for the season

Residents reflect on the reason for the season Prior to Christmas, a question was posed of Palm Coast and Ormond Beach residents about what they might expect to happen as a result of celebrating Jesus’ birthday. It is my hope that the peace of…

December 29, 2016

BREAKING NEWS- Volusia County issues post-storm cleanup safety tips

BREAKING NEWS- Volusia County issues post-storm cleanup safety tips Volusia County issues post-storm cleanup safety tips Daytona Beach – After Hurricane Matthew has passed, failure to remove contaminated materials can be a health risk. If there is flooding, water must be removed as quickly as…

October 7, 2016

Washington facing what could be greatest team ever

Washington facing what could be greatest team ever Alabama has won 16 national championships, including four (2009, 2011, 2012 and 2015) in the last seven years. BY PERCY ALLEN SEATTLE TIMES/TNS No. 1 Alabama hasn’t lost in so long — the Crimson Tide has…

December 29, 2016

Holiday celebrations for everyone

Holiday celebrations for everyone Area residents celebrate Chanukah and Kwanzaa Chanukah (Hanukkah) is an eight-day Jewish festival also known as the Festival of Lights. Jews observe the festival by lighting one candle on a nine-branched menorah each day. The holiday…

December 29, 2016

This is a season of justice and righteousness

This is a season of justice and righteousness

Last week, the Electoral College met to cast their ballots for the new president after a bitterly contested…

December 29, 2016

Let us move forward with faith

Let us move forward with faith

I believe that it’s the inclination of humankind to cling to the surety of the “here and now,”…

December 29, 2016

Trump staffers target EPA, State for purge

December 29, 2016

Voter suppression surely tainted our election

December 22, 2016

Orange Avenue construction lingers

Orange Avenue construction lingers

Merchants remain frustrated about delays and lack of access to their businesses. BY ANDREAS BUTLER DAYTONA TIMES The…

December 22, 2016

An evening of fun just for seniors

An evening of fun just for seniors

Hundreds attend annual prom at Midtown center for residents 55 and up. About 350 area seniors were treated…

December 22, 2016

Dance team has plenty of energy but low on funds

December 22, 2016

Sorority celebrates 75 years of service to Daytona Beach community

December 22, 2016