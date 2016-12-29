B-CU graduation set for Saturday
SPECIAL TO THE DAYTONA TIMES Bethune-Cookman University (B-CU) will graduate more than 200 students and bestow…
Ministers help facilitate B-CU’s ‘Exploring Gifts and Graces’ youth program
Forty-two “Exploring Gifts and Graces (EGG)” program students visited the Life Enrichment Center, a United Methodist…
Wildcats whip Rattlers for sixth year in a row
BY ANDREAS BUTLER DAYTONA TIMES Bethune-Cookman defeated Florida A&M 39-19 in front of an announced crowd…
Marching Wildcats among the bands selected for Atlanta showcase
SPECIAL TO THE DAYTONA TIMES Students, alumni and fans of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU)…
Holiday safety tips from Volusia County Fire Services
Along with the holiday cheer and gift giving, fire safety should be at the top of everyone’s list. According to the National Fire Protection Association, candles are responsible for 38 percent of home decoration structure fires.…
Residents reflect on the reason for the season
Prior to Christmas, a question was posed of Palm Coast and Ormond Beach residents about what they might expect to happen as a result of celebrating Jesus’ birthday. It is my hope that the peace of…
BREAKING NEWS- Volusia County issues post-storm cleanup safety tips
Volusia County issues post-storm cleanup safety tips Daytona Beach – After Hurricane Matthew has passed, failure to remove contaminated materials can be a health risk. If there is flooding, water must be removed as quickly as…
Washington facing what could be greatest team ever
Alabama has won 16 national championships, including four (2009, 2011, 2012 and 2015) in the last seven years. BY PERCY ALLEN SEATTLE TIMES/TNS No. 1 Alabama hasn’t lost in so long — the Crimson Tide has…
Holiday celebrations for everyone
Area residents celebrate Chanukah and Kwanzaa Chanukah (Hanukkah) is an eight-day Jewish festival also known as the Festival of Lights. Jews observe the festival by lighting one candle on a nine-branched menorah each day. The holiday…
This is a season of justice and righteousness
Last week, the Electoral College met to cast their ballots for the new president after a bitterly contested…
Let us move forward with faith
I believe that it’s the inclination of humankind to cling to the surety of the “here and now,”…
Orange Avenue construction lingers
Merchants remain frustrated about delays and lack of access to their businesses. BY ANDREAS BUTLER DAYTONA TIMES The…
An evening of fun just for seniors
Hundreds attend annual prom at Midtown center for residents 55 and up. About 350 area seniors were treated…