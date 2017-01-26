B-CU graduation set for Saturday
SPECIAL TO THE DAYTONA TIMES Bethune-Cookman University (B-CU) will graduate more than 200 students and bestow…
Ministers help facilitate B-CU’s ‘Exploring Gifts and Graces’ youth program
Forty-two “Exploring Gifts and Graces (EGG)” program students visited the Life Enrichment Center, a United Methodist…
Wildcats whip Rattlers for sixth year in a row
BY ANDREAS BUTLER DAYTONA TIMES Bethune-Cookman defeated Florida A&M 39-19 in front of an announced crowd…
Marching Wildcats among the bands selected for Atlanta showcase
SPECIAL TO THE DAYTONA TIMES Students, alumni and fans of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU)…
Holiday safety tips from Volusia County Fire Services
Along with the holiday cheer and gift giving, fire safety should be at the top of everyone’s list. According to the National Fire Protection Association, candles are responsible for 38 percent of home decoration structure fires.…
Black History Month event to include jazz, poetry, art
Be blown away by songstress Linda Cole’s sensational opening performance at the Ormond Beach Public Library come Feb. 3, 2-5 p.m. Cole will create the right vibes and evoke the history behind the classical art form…
DeLand 5K to help cancer patients
SPECIAL TO THE DAYOTNA TIMES A record number of runners and walkers are anticipated to attend Volusia County’s 5K on Saturday, Jan. 28, in DeLand. The sixth annual ME STRONG 5K will run its course around…
Halifax basketball keeps pushing forward
BY ANDREAS BUTLER DAYTONA TIMES The Halifax Academy boys basketball team is flying under the radar with a 15-7 record this season. The Knights have won eight of their last nine games this month, heading into…
Free tests available on Black HIV/AIDS Awareness Day
The Florida Department of Health (DOH) in Volusia County will offer free rapid HIV tests from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 7 at DOH locations in Daytona Beach, New Smyrna Beach and Orange City.…
US Senate is not diverse or inclusive
Since our founding in 1910, the National Urban League has been focused on economic civil rights and empowerment…
What’s next for the economy?
The economic philosophies of Democrats and Republicans are drastically different. While neither party is intent in dismantling the…
Reflecting on MLK, what’s to come
Daytona residents at King events had plenty to say about political controversies. BY ANDREAS BUTLER DAYTONA TIMES Hundreds…
Something for everyone at book festival
More than 40 authors participate in sixth annual literary event. COMPILED BY DAYTONA TIMES STAFF For book lovers,…