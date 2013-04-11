Black lawyers coming together to give free advice

BY JAMES HARPER

DAYTONA TIMES

Two separate forums hosted by two different groups of Black attorneys will take place Friday and Saturday to provide free legal advice to whoever needs it.

The Hatchett Bar Association is planning a Community Legal Education Forum Saturday April 13 at Greater Friendship Missionary Baptist Church while on Friday attorneys from the Black law firm of Young & DeLoach will be conducting what they are calling “Free Lawyer Friday” at the John H. Dickerson Center.

Earnest DeLoach, who was born and raised in Daytona Beach before becoming a successful attorney 14 years ago after graduating from Florida State with his law degree, said it’s important to their firm “that we invest our time and talents in the community.”

“We have a wealth of knowledge and providing information that allows members of our community to make informed decisions is a part of how we invest in our community. As the saying goes, knowledge is power,” DeLoach said in an interview this week from his Orlando office. Their firm also has an office on Beach Street in Daytona Beach.

The event sponsored by DeLoach will be from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at the Dickerson Center and their practice areas include criminal law, accidents, immigration and family law just to name a few.

Black attorneys more prevalent in area

DeLoach credits attorneys Roland Blossom, Judge Hubert Grimes and Reginald Moore for inspiring him to become an attorney but says Black attorneys are still under represented in this area considering the size of Daytona Beach and its Black population.

Though things have gotten better, DeLoach said he remembers when there were only two or three Black attorneys in the Greater Daytona Beach area.

DeLoach said Blacks should be willing to hire their own “because we know what we are doing, not because of our color.”

However he did say Black attorneys representing other Blacks could be an advantage especially when it comes to understanding a certain point a view.

DeLoach said he was happy to learn that a similar forum was taking place the day after their event and he noted he has worked with a number of the attorneys who are members of the Hatchett Bar Association which is sponsoring Saturday’s Community Legal Education Forum Saturday April 13 at Greater Friendship Missionary Baptist Church.

The Hatchett Bar Association is an affiliate of Virgil Hawkins Florida Chapter of the National Bar Association and consists of nearly 1,000 attorneys statewide. The Association is responsible for establishing scholarships and loans programs to aid law students and recent graduates.

Attorney Donnita Pritchard, one of the organizers of Saturday’s forum and works as an attorney for Community legal Services of Mid-Florida, told the Daytona Times their event will be from 10 a.m. to noon and is set up differently than the DeLoach event.

According to a press release Pritchard provided to the Daytona Times, Volusia, Flagler, and Putnam County attorneys are banding together to provide information on family law, foreclosure law, landlord/tenant law, criminal law and expungment.