Ministry giving away food, shoes

BY ASHLEY THOMAS

DAYTONA TIMES

The youth group at Tomoka Christian Church is donating 1,000 pairs of shoes to those who attend the Unity in the Community event on Sunday at Masonova Plaza. The shoes are for anyone who is in need, from children to adults.

Pastors John and Lisa Polite along with Ministries for Christ Outreach will be hosting the event featuring food, live music, fun and games from 9 a.m. to noon.

The Volusia County Health Department will provide a health fair at the event along with other community agencies offering beauty and barber services. “A lot of people and organizations are partnering with us,” explained Pastor John Polite.

There also will be free barbecue, cash giveaways, raffles. Spanish ministries also will participate.

“Some people do things and are looking for a prize or a reward, but this is all free. We put back in what God gives us.”

Shoes for everyone

Christina Moore, a coordinator from Tomoka Christian Church, said the shoe giveaway has grown each year.

“The first year was 180, then they doubled that at 360 and last year there were 735 pairs of shoes,” shared Moore. “Our youth group helped raise the money and some donate their own money.”

“It’s open to anyone. We have shoes for boys, girls and adults. We haven’t had to turn anyone away. God just works that out somehow.”

“We actually sit them down in chairs and talk to them just like they were in a shoe store. Some of the shoes you see have holes or the sole has worn out that people are wearing; they haven’t had a pair of shoes in forever,” she explained.

“We do it until we run out of shoes.”

Touching lives

Moore said the shoe giveaway has touched many lives and recounted a special memory of a single mother who came to the event last year along with her six children.

“We put shoes on all the kids and she started to walk away and we told her, ‘hey we want to give you a pair too.’ And she just burst into tears.”

Masonova Plaza is at 1055 Mason Ave., Daytona Beach. Those wishing to participate in the shoe giveaway do not have to register in advance.