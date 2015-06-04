Alpha Phi Alpha party to benefit the Police Athletic League

The Brothers of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. will host its first “All White Party” on June 27 to benefit Daytona Beach’s Police Athletic League (PAL).

The event will be held at 7 p.m. at the Yvonne Scarlett Golden Cultural and Educational Center, 1000 Vine St. Daytona Beach. The party will include a live band, DJ, dancing, spoken word, art exhibits, food and drinks.

For more information or to purchase tickets, contact Shawn Collins at 386 451-8478, John Huger at 386-566-8393, Lester Cuby 386-882-8807, or visit www.alphaswhiteparty.com.