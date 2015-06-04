Alpha Phi Alpha party to benefit the Police Athletic League

Front row: Police Athletic League students Jaylon White, Trinitee Harris, Kenneth Smith III, Brieon Holmes are show with John Huger, local president of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc., at the Yvonne Scarlett Golden Cultural and Educational Center. In back is Daytona Beach Police Chief Mike Chitwood, Daytona Beach Commissioner Patrick Henry and Linda Lewis.

The Brothers of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. will host its first “All White Party” on June 27 to benefit Daytona Beach’s Police Athletic League (PAL).

The event will be held at 7 p.m. at the Yvonne Scarlett Golden Cultural and Educational Center, 1000 Vine St. Daytona Beach. The party will include a live band, DJ, dancing, spoken word, art exhibits, food and drinks.

For more information or to purchase tickets, contact Shawn Collins at 386 451-8478, John Huger at 386-566-8393, Lester Cuby 386-882-8807, or visit www.alphaswhiteparty.com.

One Response to Alpha Phi Alpha party to benefit the Police Athletic League

