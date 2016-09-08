Volusia Walk to End Alzheimer’s set for Sept. 10

More than 5.3 million people in the United States are living with Alzheimer’s disease, and in Florida, over half-a-million people are currently diagnosed. In Volusia County, there are just over 17,000 people living with Alzheimer’s.

An estimated $236 billion will be spent in America- on care for those with Alzheimer’s and dementia in 2016. By the year 2050, cost of care for Alzheimer’s and dementia is projected to reach over $1 trillion.

To combat this trajectory, the Alzheimer’s Association hosts over 600 Walks to End Alzheimer’s across the country to raise critically needed research funds to eventually prevent, treat and one-day cure this disease.

No registration fee

On Saturday, Sept. 10, at Riverfront Park (located near Jackie Robinson Ball Park) walkers will participate in a two-mile walk to raise funds to further care, support and research efforts toward Alzheimer’s disease. There is no registration fee to walk but every participant is asked to make a personal donation.

Progressive Medical Research (PMR) will be hosting a VIP tent at the walk to celebrate caregivers.

Alzheimer’s is the only disease among the top 10 leading causes of death in America that can’t be prevented, cured or even slowed. This year, the Alzheimer’s Association’s Central and North Florida Chapter set their fundraising goals higher than before; they hope to raise approximately $70,500 in Volusia County for community programs and research in and around the area to help families and their loved ones manage through this long, insidious illness.

How to register

“The money we raise through these walks goes to important research – which is our fastest way to treatment and cure – and free support services the Association provides to our community in the Volusia County area,” said Kay Redington, CEO of the Alzheimer’s Association, Central and North Florida Chapter.

“We thank the people of Daytona Beach and the greater Volusia County area for their tireless efforts on behalf of our mission. This community has really embraced the hope to one day say we know the first survivor of Alzheimer’s disease.’’

Registration for the Volusia County Walk to End Alzheimer’s is at 8 a.m. at 201 N Beach St. Daytona Beach. The official ceremony begins at 9 a.m. The walk begins at 9:30 a.m. at Riverfront Park.

There will be a shorter one-mile walk option as well.

For more information, visit act.alz.org/volusiacounty.