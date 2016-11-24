Wildcats whip Rattlers for sixth year in a row

BY ANDREAS BUTLER

DAYTONA TIMES

Bethune-Cookman defeated Florida A&M 39-19 in front of an announced crowd of 45,327 fans at Camping World Stadium in Orlando to win the Florida Blue Florida Classic.

It is the sixth straight win for the Wildcats, making it their longest in the rivalry and series. The games have historically been dominated by the Rattlers since the teams first played in 1925.

B-CU has now won four straight games after starting the season losing its first five.

Early Wildcats lead

Bethune-Cookman (4-5, 4-3) jumped out to a 21-3 lead with 10:39 left in the second quarter after a one-yard score by Jamaruz Thompkins.

Florida A&M (4-7, 4-4) got within 21-13 behind Devin Bowers’ 27-yard touchdown pass to Desmond Noriod with 6:43 left in the second quarter and Corey Blanton’s 26-yard field with 12:13 left in the third quarter.

Akevious Williams’ 11-yard scamper put the Wildcats up 27-13 with 9:39 remaining.

Larry Brihm threw for 270 yards with a score for B-CU and was named Most Valuable Player.

Ryan Stanley threw for 88 yards and ran for 67 more for FAMU.

Thompkins and Williams each had two rushing scores and Frank Brown had six catches for 68 yards with a touchdown for the Wildcats.

Devin Browers had 88 total yards, ran for a score and threw for a touchdown for the Rattlers.

South Carolina next

Bethune-Cookman travels to South Carolina State on Nov. 26 to close out its season. The game was originally scheduled for Oct. 8 but was rescheduled due to Hurricane Matthew.

Florida A&M has wrapped up its season. The Rattlers improved from a 1-10 campaign a year ago.

Commentary

It’s no surprise that Bethune-Cookman won the game.

The Rattlers had played better than expected this season, which gave some people reason to favor them. There is no doubt that FAMU is improving and heading in the right direction.

On the other hand, the Wildcats are the better team. They have more talent. B-CU does have a good football team. They are definitely one of the better teams in the MEAC (Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference) but injuries derailed their season.

In this game, B-CU played more like the team that was picked to finish second in the conference.