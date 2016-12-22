An evening of fun just for seniors

Hundreds attend annual prom at Midtown center for residents 55 and up.

About 350 area seniors were treated to an evening of dinner and dancing on Dec. 16 at the Midtown Cultural and Educational Center in Daytona Beach. The occasion was the second annual Light Up Midtown Senior Prom presented by the City of Daytona Beach.

The prom was open to residents 55 and older. The evening included a jazz performance and awards.

The seniors all received gift baskets from sponsors.

A highlight was the crowning of the prom queen. This year’s queen is Queenie Crawford, who is 99.

The king is Thomas Hymes Jr., age 91.

Charles Bryant, the city’s Midtown Redevelopment project manager, came up with the idea. Prior to the prom, he told the Daytona Times, “Many elderly don’t have a lot of family left or family don’t really spend as much time with them during the holidays. Also, a lot of elderly have never been to a prom. It’s a good chance for them to get out and mingle as well as have a good time. It’s also a way for us to thank the elderly and for us to show them our appreciation.’’

A free meal was provided to seniors who attended. Free clothing, haircuts and hairdos also were available prior to the event by local barbers and beauticians.

Light Up Midtown this year included a health fair held on Dec. 10 at Daisy Stocking Park.

The primary sponsor of Light Up Midtown was VITAS Healthcare. Some of the other sponsors were Island Doctors, Bethune-Cookman University, PEPSICO, Supreme Roofing & Construction, Inc.; Midtown Heat Health Equity Action Team, Adventist Health System and Salvation Army.