Choral friends reunite for ‘The Messiah’ at First Church

The First Church Choir continued a tradition in a timeless, classic choral works – the point relating to the prophesy, birth, death and resurrection of the Messiah. Soloists and members of the chorus made their way articulating the expressive notes of George Frideric Handel’s “Messiah.”

Born in Germany in 1685, and back in the day, Handel was known as the Broadway hitmaker to whatever served the audiences.

“The Messiah,” premiering in Dublin in 1742, was conducted at First Church by Dr. Samuel Shingles, former Music and Fine Arts director of the phenomenal Edward Waters Concert Choir. It served an immense audience for picking up on the professional-level competence as one of the best choirs in the region.

Shingles is currently director of the Paxon Concert Choir and the Women’s Chorus at the Paxon School for Advanced Studies in Jacksonville. Both choirs are Triple Superior Choirs awarded by the Florida State MPA Competition.

Organist Heasuk Che was the accompanist, in addition to performing the “Overture” and “Pastoral Symphony.” Che has both undergraduate and graduate degrees from Chongshin University in Seoul, Korea, and she serves as church organist at Trinity Presbyterian Church in Palm Coast.

‘Awesome’ and ‘difficult’

The one-day engagement unfolding in the sanctuary of First Church took place Dec. 10. The admission was free, but a freewill offering was requested.

It brought tenor Drickus L. Horne to sing “Comfort Ye My People” and “Every Valley.”

“The experience was great. Any time I do music of that nature, it tends to bring out a different person,” recalled Horne. “It brings out a character that’s kind of high emotionally…so the impact of doing Handel’s ‘Messiah’ as a soloist is one who creates an environment to which I am challenged more. It gives me a feeling inside that I don’t get from any other genre of music that I sing.”

Horne referred to the two songs that he sang as being both “awesome’’ and “difficult.’’ He expressed that “it gives me a sense of achievement when I do them the correct way.”

In addition to singing in the First Church Choir, Horne is currently a music and drama teacher at Dimensions Three Academy in Jacksonville.

‘Amazing memories’

“The Messiah” harkened to a timeless era as bass Nathaniel Shropshire III performed “Thus Saith the Lord,” “For Behold Darkness Shall Cover the Earth’’ and “The People that Walked in Darkness.”

Making reference to Handel’s masterpiece, Shropshire said, “We did ‘The Messiah’ in college so to do it with our friends, who I went to school with, just brought back a lot of pleasant memories…To have Dr. Shingles conduct us – that was my voice teacher, my music theory (teacher). Everything I learned about music came from him,” Shropshire shared. “So, having him stand in front of me, directing me, just brought about some amazing memories.

“He (Shingles) spoke of professional growth, global growth (in touring),” Shropshire affirmed.

“…He gave us pointers. It was amazing…I was impressed at us because he brought out some things that we hadn’t been working on for awhile.

Collaboration of colleagues

Shropshire is a former chorus teacher out of Jacksonville from Jean Ribault Middle School. He currently is on staff as the director of Music at First Church. He also is the choral director for Palm Harbor Academy, founded by the Rev. Dr. Gillard S. Glover.

And, believing that music is the universal language of the heart, alto Francesca Scott performed “Behold a Virgin Shall Conceive.” Collaborating with the chorus, Scott performed “Oh Though That Tellest Good Tidings to Zion.’’ She and soprano Irma Marria Adams sang “He Shall Feed His Flock Like a Shepherd.”

“It’s always a joy to sing with your colleagues,” cited Scott. “Having Dr. Shingles here…gave us that experience that we once had in college.”

Scott explained that Shingles presented his annual Christmas production with the Paxon School on that Friday and directed “The Messiah” that Saturday.

The First Church audience also enjoyed soprano Irma Marria Adams’ singing “And Suddenly There Was with the Angel,’’ and “Rejoice Greatly O Daughter of Zion,” where both renditions were presented prior to singing Handel’s esteemed “Hallelujah Chorus.”

Adams is finishing her senior year as an undergraduate student at Edward Waters College. She looks forward to one day earning both her master’s and doctorate degrees in music.

Accolades for choir

Jessica Rogers, a teacher and gospel/jazz musician, sang with the chorus.

Rogers said, “It’s always a joy to sing with your colleagues. And, having Dr. Shingles here …gave us that experience that we once had in college.”

“Now keep your eyes and ears open,” Pastor Gillard S. Glover said, “because we will be doing an Easter cantata, “and so, we are excited about that. All of these young people are graduates of our college, the Edward Waters College in Jacksonville.

“Some of them are going on to get their master’s in other places,” affirmed Pastor Glover, “but they got their foundation at an A.M.E. college in Jacksonville. We are so proud of their director, Dr. Samuel Shingles. We thank you again for the work that you are doing.’’

Kwanzaa celebration set for Dec. 30

Recommitting to the highest cultural ideals of thought and practice, the African American Cultural Society will celebrate “Kwanzaa,” Dec. 30, 2-4 p.m., at the cultural center, 4422 North U.S. Highway 1, Palm Coast.

The Seven Principles of Kwanzaa – Umoja, Kujichagulia, Ujima, Ujamaa, Nia, Kuumba, and Imani – were created for us, by one of us, and specifically objectifies improving the quality of life in our communities.

The annual festivity is free to the public.

For further details, contact the African American Cultural Society at 386-447-7030.

Watch Night service at First Church

Welcome in the New Year, bringing cheers to a new way of life!

Attend the Watch Night Service, Dec. 31, 10:30 p.m., at First Church, 91 Old Kings Road North, Palm Coast.

Under the leadership of the Rev. Dr. Gillard S. Glover, First Church can be reached at 386-446-5759.

•••

As always, remember our prayers for the sick, afflicted and bereaved.

Celebrations

Birthday wishes to John Williams, Dec. 24; Mark Green, Dec. 25; and Henry “Smitty” Smith, Dec. 28.