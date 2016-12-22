Dance team has plenty of energy but low on funds

BY ANDREAS BUTLER

DAYTONA TIMES

The Dancing Lady Cats (DLC) of Daytona Beach is made up of 30 students ages 6 to 19, which includes two boys.

The dance team performs at local events – mainly sporting events. The DLC also travels competes, having won a few first-place and second-place prizes.

While DLC provides an outlet for local kids to get some exercise, it also provides mentoring and tutoring. DLC wants to add a college prep component.

The team is preparing to audition for the popular NBC television show “America’s Got Talent’’ in Jacksonville on Jan. 7.

$20,000 goal

Lavonne Lassiter, director and founder, says doesn’t charge a fee but still needs funding to help with transportation, uniforms, traveling expenses, rental space for practices, tumbling mats, shoes and more. Their goal is to raise $20,000.

“We need financial help. In the past, we did a registration fee. We raise money mainly by going to the street corners. The parents and I often pay the difference out of our pockets. I have paid out of my pocket over the years. Sponsorships have been difficult to obtain. We are working on becoming a non-profit organization but that costs money too,” she told the Daytona Times.

The team currently practices in front of Lassiter’s home because she can’t afford the $85 per fee to use City of Daytona Beach facilities.

The dance team was created in 2014 by Lassiter, her daughter Ke’aira Floyd (now the team caption), her son Kevin Floyd (now the assistant director) and former Atlantic High School dance coach Varnesha Williams.

Lassiter is a former disease prevention specialist with the Volusia County Department of Health.

2014 debut

DLC debuted in the 2014 Bethune-Cookman University homecoming parade.

Coach Reina Raymat is a college student and former 14 Karat Gold dancer at Bethune-Cookman University.

“It’s very important that the girls have an outlet like this. It keeps them out of trouble and it keeps them out of the streets. It is constructive and positive,” Raymat said.

The dancers are delighted about the program.

“I like dancing. It gives me another way to express myself other than talking about how I feel,” said Emani Hayes, a fifth-grader at Warner Christian Academy. Hayes is a junior captain of the dance team.

‘A positive outlet’

Ke’aira Floyd, a senior at Mainland High School, noted, “The team is very important to us, especially me. This provides a positive outlet for many. For me, it brought me out of my shell. This is also a way for us to have good influences on other girls.”

Yandie Mulero is a senior at Richard Milburn Academy who just joined the team.

She said, “I am excited about this team. I am looking forward to competing. I have a lot of free time and when teens have a lot of free time we often get caught up in the wrong activities.”

Atlantic High senior Avantae Bouie is one of two boys in the program.

Bouie told the Times, “It’s different. This is a female-dominated activity and as a male you often get mixed views on how you spend your free time.”

Coach Marcus Folkes noted that “the kids need more activities, especially the adolescent ones because many aren’t doing anything.” Folkes has a master’s degree from Bethune-Cookman in psychotherapy.

He added, “I love dancing. I’ve been dancing since I was a child. One day I saw the team flier when I was out getting some Jamaican food. I contacted Vonne (Lassiter). We had lunch, then I started coaching.”

An alternative

Some local school dance coaches have questioned the program.

“I had one school dance coach send me a letter asking if I made the kids choose between the school team and ours. I don’t. Some kids did both. Now many just dance with us,” said Lassiter.

Lassiter’s daughter, Ke’Aira Floyd, was a member of a dance team at Atlantic, a squad of six girls who performed during halftime at football games and pep rallies.

The team splintered after differences between parents, students and the band director.

Lassiter and company thought that a dance team would be good for the community.

Lassiter added, “I paid for my daughter and helped raise money for three other girls on that high school team. … We decided to create something affordable. Many can’t afford to be on the high school dance teams, which could run a few thousand dollars. Every kid has different needs. They are all here for different reasons.’’

Even the dancers know how critical financial support is for the program.

“We have a good team and we could use the help to make us even better,” said Jahyla Robinson, who attends the Richard Milburn Academy.

Mainland High School freshman Kiara Cross agrees. “We need support to motivate us and to help provide this motivating and positive and constructive activity.”

For more information about the Dancing Lady Cats, call 386-299-0950. The team is also on Facebook at LadyCats of Daytona Beach and Instagram at dancingladycats386. Ke’Aira Floyd, a senior at Mainland High School and an aspiring journalist, contributed to this report.