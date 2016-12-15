Daytona exploring metal detectors for City Hall

BY ANDREAS BUTLER

DAYTONA TIMES

The City of Daytona Beach is exploring installing metal detectors at City Hall.

People going to pay water bills, register their kids for sports and pay the sports fees, get building and vending permits as well as attend commission and committee meetings soon could be stopped.

City officials site safety as the main concern.

“Given the current climate in our nation, it is prudent whenever possible to put appropriate safety measures in place. While I did not personally advocate for metal detectors, I am not opposed to them,” Daytona Beach Mayor Derrick Henry told the Daytona Times.

The metal detectors aren’t a done deal.

“We haven’t installed anything yet. It’s all in a planning phrase. We plan to come back and look into it at the beginning of the year. We just want to make sure City Hall is safe for everyone,” said Daytona Beach’s interim Police Chief Craig Capri.

Public safety issue

Capri said local law enforcement is always looking at enhancing public safety.

“You always want to be safety conscious. We have to secure our buildings. Just look at what is happening around the world and in this country,” he explained. “We now live in a world of terrorist threats. We haven’t had any credible threats here. You have to be prepared for anything. You want to make City Hall safe and protect the citizens, workers and everyone who comes in.’’

‘Don’t need them’

Some residents don’t want the hassle.

“I don’t think they should do it. It is going to hold up progress, said resident Richard Nixon, “What if you had a 15-minute break at work and want to just run in and out to pay your water bill? What if your bill is about to get cut off? You’ll be held up going through a metal detector. Most people wouldn’t even know that it was City Hall if the water bill wasn’t there.”

Rose Irons added, “No, they don’t need them. They need to stop messing with people’s money, then they won’t have to be scared.’’

A frustrated Irons continued, “They give you the run-around in everything that you do, whether it’s paying your bills or paying youth athletic fees. They always tell you to go pay online. They often overcharge you on bills. They make you fill out forms, then send you to different offices, etc. When you do get to talk to a person, they tell you that they don’t handle that situation or that the person is on vacation. Finally, you end up having to talk with the city manager.”

Pros and cons

Michelle Stokes isn’t against metal detectors but doesn’t see why they are needed.

“I don’t think it’s a bad idea to have, but I don’t see the need for them,” she told the Times. “The money they are wasting could go towards something else. I understand metal detectors at airports and courthouses where violent offenders visit frequently. I don’t think any real criminals are going to City Hall. Most people go there to pay water bills.”

Others seem not to be bothered about the thought of metal detectors.

“I think it’s a good thing. You have to keep people safe. You never know what anyone has on their possession nowadays,’’ said Destiny Jeffrey, who attends Spruce Creek High School. Jeffrey is the vice president of the Daytona Beach Teen Leadership Council.

Nationwide initiative

The city already has already put certain security measures in the building.

There is a secure glass booth and locked door limiting access to the offices of key Daytona Beach personnel, including the offices of the mayor, commissioners, city manager and city clerk.

Other cities also have installed such booths as well as metal detectors at their City Halls and other municipal buildings.

Florida cities that have installed the metal detectors include Miami, Orlando, Fort Lauderdale and Jacksonville.

Major cities nationwide with the detectors are New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Houston, Boston, San Francisco, Dallas and Phoenix, Arizona. Even many smaller municipalities across the nation have installed them.

Many major cities around the country began stalling the detectors after terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.