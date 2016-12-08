Don’t spend it all at the mall

Local businesses are hoping the national #BuyBlack campaign catches on here this holiday season.

BY ANDREAS BUTLER

DAYTONA TIMES

A #BuyBlack campaign seems to be catching on this year, much to the joy of African-American business owners.

Last month, Essence magazine reported that #BuyBlack has seen a takeoff.

African-Americans are the largest consumer group of color in the United States with an estimated $1.2 trillion in spending power.

A recent Nielsen study showed that the Black buying power has continued to increase, rising from its current $1 trillion level to a forecasted $1.3 trillion by 2017.

Black buying power has seen an 86 percent increase since 2000 and accounts for 8.7 percent of the nation’s total. The growth in black buying power stems in part from an increase in the number of Black-owned businesses as well as from an uptick in education among the African-American population, which leads to higher incomes, according to the Nielsen report.

A welcome movement

This summer, rapper Killer Mike urged African-Americans to move their money into Black-owned banks. Other celebrities followed suit.

In just one month, the Washington, D.C.-based Industrial Bank opened more than 1,500 new accounts with deposit balances of about $2.7 million – more than the number of accounts that are usually opened within six months.

Sonja Thompkins, a brick and mortar business strategist, said #BuyBlack is a welcome movement, a trend for consumers of color to consciously spend their money within their own communities and particularly with Black-owned businesses.

New local bookstore

The owner of a new bookstore in Holly Hill is hoping that enthusiasm to buy Black will be realized locally.

“We need to support small businesses and especially Black-owned businesses,” Jaclyn Gary, owner of Mahogany Reads Café, told the Daytona Times. The new, independent bookstore is located at 787 Center Ave., Holly Hill.

“When you’re reading a book, it’s someone’s dream. Most of the books in my store are from independent authors who are using their own money. I am supporting them by selling their books and the community is supporting me while I support them,’’ she explained.

Holiday promotion

The bookstore’s grand opening was on Nov. 25, Black Friday. Gary said she had 30 customers and 15 sales that day.

Mahogany Reads also had a Cyber Monday sale where everything was 15 percent off. It is in the midst of a 12 days of holiday sales promotion that runs through Dec. 14.

“We want to promote books, especially for kids. Kids aren’t doing enough reading. We have

to get them back reading more instead of just watching TV and playing video games. We will do a lot of events for children. We will have storytelling on Saturdays and a virtual book club. We will do book clubs for kids, teens, adults and spiritual self -help clubs.”

Mahogany Reads also will be a café component.

“We are still getting in tables. We will soon have four computers that are being donated. We have WiFi and a sitting area. We also sell coffee and danishes,’’ Gray noted.

365 Black

Each year, Donna Banks-Gray organizes the F.R.E.S.H. Book Festival in Daytona Beach. One of the goals of the January event is to raise literacy in the Black community.

Banks-Gray also works for the City of New Smyrna Beach as its community resource director. She is aware of the support needed for both Black businesses and Black authors.

“When McDonald’s says 365 Black, that is where we should be. That’s a wonderful slogan. We should always look at minority businesses first, especially Black businesses,” she told the Times.

“I was in Miami three weeks ago. There I went to Cuban restaurant that was standing room only.

They were very directed at making sure Cuban businesses are maintained and keep money in their community. We lack at that as a people. Going into 2017 and with the current political climate, thinking Black will keep most of us afloat. “

Holiday flowers

Artistic Florists usually does well during the holiday season but this year seems slower.

“We didn’t even notice Black Friday traffic. We did have a lot of pre-Thanksgiving business,’’ owner Debra Goss said. “We sell holiday arrangement flowers during this time of year. This is usually a busy time of year for florists, but most florists say that it seems slower this year probably due to the hurricane (Hurricane Matthew).

“It’s important to support Black businesses anytime of the year, especially if they are in the community. A lack of support can make them have to leave the community,” she added.

Gerra Harmon, founder of Affirmative-clapbaction.com, a web retailer, said the #BuyBlack is important because “so much of us do not buy Black, and subsequently we watch Black businesses get shut down because of this.’’

Harmon said the movement is “about empowering our people and I think it is a great movement, because we are not only letting our communities know, but letting the world know we are worth more than what we have been given in the past.”

An article by Stacy M. Brown of NNPA Newswire was used in this report.