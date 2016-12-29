Holiday celebrations for everyone

Area residents celebrate Chanukah and Kwanzaa

Chanukah (Hanukkah) is an eight-day Jewish festival also known as the Festival of Lights. Jews observe the festival by lighting one candle on a nine-branched menorah each day.

The holiday begins on the 25th day of Kislev – the ninth month of the ecclesiastical year on the Hebrew calendar – and is celebrated for eight days.

This year, Hanukkah began on the evening of Dec. 24 and will end the evening of Jan. 1.

Locally, a Chanukah Festival was held on Dec. 18 at the Schnebly Recreation Center in Daytona Beach.

The event included music, food, activities for kids, and a character appearance of Princess Elsa from the movie “Frozen.’’

Kwanzaa celebrated too

This also is the week for celebrating Kwanzaa. Created 50 years ago by Dr. Maulana Karenga, a professor, activist and author, Kwanzaa is a time when families share stories and presents – often relating to African-American history.

Kwanzaa — which began Monday and runs through Jan. 1 — is centered on seven principals, known as the Nguzo Saba: unity (in Swahili, umoja), self-determination (kujichagulia), collective work and responsibility (ujima), purpose (nia), creativity (kuumba), faith (imani) and collective economics (ujamaa).

Also during Kwanzaa, there’s the lighting of the kinara, which holds seven candles. Nightly celebrations include music, food and storytelling.

The Mary S. Harrell Black Heritage Museum held its annual Kwanzaa celebration on Dec. 28 at the Alonzo “Babe” James Community Center in New Smyrna Beach.

The African American Cultural Society is hosting a Kwanzaa celebration on Friday, Dec. 30 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at its Cultural Center, 4422 N. US Highway 1. The annual free event is partly supported by a cultural arts grant from the City of Palm Coast.