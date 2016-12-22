Jan. 7 is sign-up day at Daytona State College

SPECIAL TO THE DAYTONA TIMES

With the spring semester around the corner, it’s time for students returning and new to college to lock in their schedule. Daytona State College offers an easy-access, no-cost session next month to make registration a simple one-stop process.

Enrollment Day on Saturday, Jan. 7, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the college’s Daytona Beach Campus provides an opportunity for students to complete everything from admission to registration.

How it works: Students start by completing a Daytona State application, then meet with an Admissions Advisor and Financial Aid Counselor, take an assessment test (if applicable), meet with an Academic Advisor, and then lock in their schedule.

The address is the Wetherell Center (Building 100), 1200 W. International Speedway Blvd., Daytona Beach.

The Daytona State Financial Aid Office will be open to assist with college education financing and will provide assistance to complete the financial aid applications (FAFSA).

Academic advisers will be available to talk about unique academic programs such as Quanta-Honors College, which offers an alternative to regular college classes for highly motivated students.

Daytona State offers programs that link to today’s jobs and careers in the region and the state.

Featuring numerous certificates leading to two-year associate of science degrees, the Career Pathway Research Guide is designed to assist with finding the pathway that matches career interests and goals.

For more information about the Enrollment Saturday event, e-mail Admissions@DaytonaState.edu or call 386- 506-4471.