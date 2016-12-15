Palm Coast taking applications for 14 college internships

The City of Palm Coast is now accepting applications from college students for summer 2017 internships in environmental science, landscape architecture, GIS, public administration, capital projects management, CAD, information technology, utility, public relations, parks and recreation, video production and human resources.

These paid, competitive internships are full time and are open to all current college students and, if required, may qualify for college credit.

“Our internships give students the opportunity to network with professionals, get hands-on experience in their career field, and make a difference in the community,” said Palm Coast Director of Human Resources Wendy Cullen.

Students can get more information about the 14 internship positions and apply online at www.palmcoastgov.com/internships.

Feb. 10 deadline

The City of Palm Coast is expanding its internship program this year to allow more college students who grew up in Palm Coast and the surrounding community to get professional experience while at home during summer break.

The internships are not limited to Palm Coast residents, but the city encourages graduates of Matanzas High School and Flagler Palm Coast High School to apply.

Interns will work on special projects designed to meet current needs within city departments and will have the opportunity to learn and practice skills within their field of study. They will be supervised by professionals who will guide and mentor them.

“We are a growing community, and our program emphasizes collaboration with community members and organizations and networking with businesses to give young adults an opportunity to build a professional network in Palm Coast,” Cullen said. “We ask all residents to spread the word to their friends and neighbors who are in college. We’d love to have them join our summer internship team.’’

Applications must be submitted by Feb. 10, 2017, at www.palmcoastgov.com/internships.