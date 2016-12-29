Residents reflect on the reason for the season

Prior to Christmas, a question was posed of Palm Coast and Ormond Beach residents about what they might expect to happen as a result of celebrating Jesus’ birthday. It is my hope that the peace of Christmas will quell the concerns of this nation for a wonderful New Year!

Living in anticipation of a joyous Christmas, the residents responded:

“I am just happy that at least half my family is coming down for Christmas – our younger daughter – and actually a lot of friends, who weren’t supposed to be coming down, are coming down,” said Clifton Daniels, “And so, we are having a Christmas dinner, and there will be a large group of family and friends.”

Clifton’s wife, the Rev. Cheryl Daniels responded, “I think that this year’s Christmas is making me think about my prayer life and praying for my enemies, praying for people that think differently from me – praying for people that I know don’t like me, and that’s what we are called to do – And, Christmastime is bringing that to focus…”

“I’ve already had such a blessing,” said Betty White. “When Kilus (her husband) went to the doctor on Thursday, the oncologist turned him loose. He’s six years’ cancer-free. So that was such a blessing. (And) so, I’ve already been blessed,” White added.

“I am hopeful for God to lead and guide my children – and especially my grandchildren – to be closer to Him,” said Barbara Greene. “That is one of the things that I’ve been continuously prayerful for.

And, I am prayerful that my husband becomes more involved in church activities and in reading the Bible.”

“I want to be used more by Jesus, to be stronger, to be a better servant,” said Jimmie Calhoun. And while quizzing Calhoun regarding his present status of being used by God, he replied, “I am, but (to be used) even more.”

‘God is in control’

Questioning whether by celebrating Jesus’ birth will have an effect on the political arena, Calhoun answered, “Well, one thing about that is no matter what the situation is, God is in control of everything. For whatever reason God allows what He allows, and whatever it is, we have to go with it until He decides to change it.”

“That’s true,” said Evangelism Counselor Murna Hanson. “It might have some (effect) because some people just ignore (things), but it should have some effect.

“I just want to be a servant of Christ,” added Hanson, “for people to repent, for people who are unsaved. That’s my focus right now – and to be obedient to His Word!”

AACS to host New Year event

Ringing in New Year’s Day at the sensational African American Cultural Society (AACS) will provide exclusive access to a fellowship luncheon in a festive southern cuisine.

It starts Jan. 1, 2 p.m., at the cultural center, 4422 North U.S. Highway 1, Palm Coast. The $30 ticket price.

Get your tickets now from Sondra Henderson, 386-445-5009; Shirley Jacob, 386-597-5973, or Seconia Reid, 386-447-6098.

Recap of society’s accomplishments

Since this is the last leg of celebrating the African American Cultural Society’s 25th anniversary, I wanted to share some of the organization’s accomplishments since I was appointed the Historical Perspective chair for the anniversary.

The pomp and circumstance surrounding the anniversary were presented in October. Moreover, the years have brought several committees that today the AACS members have grown accustomed to seeing.

However, it’s noteworthy to recap that the organization’s 10th anniversary was celebrated Nov. 17, 2001, with keynote speaker Susan L. Taylor, then editorial director of Essence Magazine and special guest, the late Congresswoman Shirley Chisholm (D-NY).

The 15th anniversary brought keynote speaker Howard Dodson, then director of the Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture.

Former U.N. Ambassador Andrew Young was the keynote speaker for the 20th anniversary.

Val Demings, former Orlando Police Chief and now the newly elected congresswoman for Florida’s 10th congressional district, was the keynote speaker for the 25th anniversary.

The African American Cultural Society’s Standing Committees are: African Studies, Amenities, Budget and Finance, Cultural, Membership, Nominating, Public Affairs, and Ways and Means.

The Ad Hoc Committees are: Adopt-a-Road, Education, Heritage Brick Walk, Omni, the former Paper Plane Committee; The Scribe Committee, 200 Club, and the Youth Black History Reality Committee.

The Special Projects Committees comprise: the Annual Cookout Committee, Awards Committee, Bylaws, Caller Committee, Holiday Gift-Giving, Elections, Travel, and the Corporate Sponsorship Committee.

The organization has had committees and activities involving: interior decorating, food handling, a chaplain’s corner, Cub and Boy Scouts, little league baseball, golf, cultural dinner presentations/symposiums, stage plays, a gospel show, Juneteenth, Kwanzaa, Kuumba, the Ashe’ Art Show, and the Jazz Breakfast.

Other committees and activities have provided for: the high school Ebony Societies, a historian, read-ins, internships, tutoring, scholarships, student computer/book donations, African-American history contests, a hip-hop show, research library and artifacts, a newsletter, website and Facebook page; interstate Welcoming Center pamphlets, tee shirts/souvenirs, trips/tours/cruises, quilters, steel drum entertainment, parades, new members’ receptions, Leo birthday parties, golden years’ birthday parties, New Year’s Eve parties, New Year’s Day luncheons, and the black and white balls.

The organization has enjoyed a mortgage-burning party, meritorious awards luncheons, lifetime memberships, charitable bequests, a maintenance reserve, candidate forums, its use as a polling place, accommodations for conferences/banquets/other rentals – and making way for a creative cookbook, genealogy awareness, game nights, sweepstakes, and 50/50 drawings.

The organization has engaged in relays for life, other community drives, Christmas tree lighting, exhibitions, the Home Show, inter-ethnic groups, and the Historical Society and its tours. AACS has benefitted from grants from the City of Palm Coast and funding from the Department of Justice, the State of Florida, and the Flagler County Tourism Council.

The organization enjoyed having a Chief Executive Officer, assistant office manager, Men of the AACS, a Cultural Center Curator, Cultural Center Administrators, a Kitchen Committee, and a Facility Events Booking Committee.

The chairs of the boards of directors have assembled around Lorenzo Jones, Robert Brooks, Jacqueline Browne, Elva Lee, James Sharpe Jr., James T. Lee, Evelyn Corbin, William Seeney, Richard Barnes, Vivian Richardson, and currently Edmund G. Pinto Jr.

The AACS presidents have included Lorenzo Jones prior to incorporation, Clarence Mauge’, Lionel Holder, Walter Boone, Vivian Richardson, Vikki Taylor, Robert L. Gary Sr., Edmund G. Pinto Jr., Stephanie Ecklin, James Sharpe Jr., and currently Joseph Matthews.

The historical perspective is only a snippet, and again, we repeat a snippet of the AACS leadership and endeavors.

Respectfully submitted, The Historical Perspective Committee

Jeroline D. McCarthy, Chair

Lynda Baten, Anniversary Liaison

Lionel Holder

James Sharpe, Jr.

Vikki Taylor

Walter Boone

Robert Brooks

Donald Bryant

Robert Whiting

As always, remember our prayers for the sick, afflicted and bereaved.

Celebrations

Birthday wishes to Mary Lee, Dec. 29; John Foti, Dec. 30; Charlotte Prince, Vivian Rowe, Dec. 31; and the Rev. Annette Weaver, Jan. 1.