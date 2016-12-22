Sorority celebrates 75 years of service to Daytona Beach community

The Gamma Mu Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority marked its 75th anniversary during a gala on Dec. 17.

On hand for the sold-out event at the Palmetto Club were a number of dignitaries, including Daytona Beach City Commissioner Paula Reed and outgoing State Rep. Dwayne Taylor. Also in attendance were Sharon Brown Harriott, regional director for the sorority and Rose Dean Andrews, coordinator of the sorority cluster that includes the Daytona Beach chapter.

The Daytona Beach chapter was chartered on Dec. 13, 1941. The charter members, all of whom are now deceased, were Mildred Peterson, Joyce Engram, Phannye Huger, Angie Douglas, Marion Lancaster and Nadine Ferrell.

“We are so proud of our charter members, who saw it befitting to bring the sorority to our community,” said Jennifer Thomas, president-elect for the chapter.

‘Momentous occasion’

Calling it a “momentous occasion,” Harriott noted that the Daytona Beach chapter was one of only seven in the South Atlantic region to have reached a 75th or diamond anniversary.

“I am indeed delighted to congratulate you on the occasion,” she said, “…a historic milestone which exemplifies your chapter’s dedication to serving mankind in the utmost manner. “

Andrews noted that Gamma Mu Omega was the first chapter chartered in her cluster, which includes 10 graduate chapters and five undergraduate chapters.

Lifetime achievement awards

The Daytona Beach chapter, which has presented more than $55,000 in scholarships in the last seven years to area high school students, presented lifetime achievement awards in the arts, community development, economics, education, health and politics during the event.

Recipients in order of recognition were the Bethune-Cookman University Concert Chorale; community activist Linda McGee; Gerald Chester, president and chief executive officer for Central Florida Community Development; Ida Wright, dean of the business school at Bethune-Cookman University; Dr. Andrea Thorpe, director of the Halifax Keech Street Clinic; and Derrick Henry, mayor of the City of Daytona Beach.

Chapter members also bestowed a lifetime achievement award on sorority member Ann Taylor Green, a retired educator and past president of the chapter, among other things.

Other endeavors

Besides scholarships, the chapter has a long history of community service through such programs as Men of Tomorrow, the IVY Reading Academy, Junior Artist Recitals and the Debutante Cotillion.

The sorority also participates in campaigns that provide baskets to families at Thanksgiving, donations of backpacks to students heading back to school, toys at Christmas, seminars on health issues, homeownership workshops, and recognition of area business women.

Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. was founded on Jan. 15, 1908 on the campus of Howard University.

It was the first Greek-letter sorority founded by college-educated African-American women. Since then, the sorority has grown to more than 285,000 members in 997 chapters around the world. The group is headquartered in Chicago.