12 affirmations for the African-American community
At the beginning of each year, many people make various New Year’s resolutions, from losing weight to going into business for themselves. While it’s a proven fact that many people don’t keep their resolutions after the second month, what needs to happen is for people to move from making resolutions to declaring affirmations they will embrace throughout the year.
Beginning today, I would like to provide 12 affirmations for the African-American community:
1. We will value the life of all persons regardless of race, creed, color, nationality, ethnicity, or sexual orientation.
2. We will not support record companies/artists that demean and degrade our women and the Black community.
3. We will not live beneath our potential when the Creator has called us to be victorious in all that we set out to do.
4. We will increase our support of Black-owned businesses.
5. We will save and invest more of our money.
6. We will go back to school to acquire new skills and talents to make ourselves more marketable.
7. We will start businesses that will not only add more revenue to our financial portfolio, but will also create employment opportunities for those within our community.
8. We will not stereotype, categorize, and/or label people we don’t know.
9. We will become more engaged politically and socially within our community to ensure justice for all persons.
10. We will not engage in senseless discussions and/or behavior that is destructive and damaging to ourselves, our family, and our community.
11. We will support our youth and encourage them to strive to be the best in all things.
12. We will not give up in seeking to improve our quality of life.
Why just 12?
You might be asking yourself why I chose only twelve affirmations when so many others could have been used. Well, I will leave it up to you to create the rest.
Every day, we should find ways to not only uplift and empower ourselves but also people within the African-American community. If we engage in these affirmations, we will see change.
The idea is to plant seeds of hope. With so many seeds planted, a harvest will come about. This harvest will make the crooked places straight and the rough places smooth.
Let’s begin these affirmations today.
Dr. Sinclair Grey III is a speaker, writer, author, and success coach. Contact him at www.sinclairgrey.org, drgrey@sinclairgrey.org or on Twitter @drsinclairgrey.
12 affirmations for the African-American community
At the beginning of each year, many people make various New Year’s resolutions, from losing weight to going into business for themselves. While it’s a proven fact that many people don’t keep their resolutions after the second month, what needs to happen is for people to move from making resolutions to declaring affirmations they will embrace throughout the year.
Beginning today, I would like to provide 12 affirmations for the African-American community:
1. We will value the life of all persons regardless of race, creed, color, nationality, ethnicity, or sexual orientation.
2. We will not support record companies/artists that demean and degrade our women and the Black community.
3. We will not live beneath our potential when the Creator has called us to be victorious in all that we set out to do.
4. We will increase our support of Black-owned businesses.
5. We will save and invest more of our money.
6. We will go back to school to acquire new skills and talents to make ourselves more marketable.
7. We will start businesses that will not only add more revenue to our financial portfolio, but will also create employment opportunities for those within our community.
8. We will not stereotype, categorize, and/or label people we don’t know.
9. We will become more engaged politically and socially within our community to ensure justice for all persons.
10. We will not engage in senseless discussions and/or behavior that is destructive and damaging to ourselves, our family, and our community.
11. We will support our youth and encourage them to strive to be the best in all things.
12. We will not give up in seeking to improve our quality of life.
Why just 12?
You might be asking yourself why I chose only twelve affirmations when so many others could have been used. Well, I will leave it up to you to create the rest.
Every day, we should find ways to not only uplift and empower ourselves but also people within the African-American community. If we engage in these affirmations, we will see change.
The idea is to plant seeds of hope. With so many seeds planted, a harvest will come about. This harvest will make the crooked places straight and the rough places smooth.
Let’s begin these affirmations today.
Dr. Sinclair Grey III is a speaker, writer, author, and success coach. Contact him at www.sinclairgrey.org, drgrey@sinclairgrey.org or on Twitter @drsinclairgrey.
Related stories