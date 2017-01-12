AAUW-Flagler will present social with focus on membership

The American Association of University Women (AAUW)- Flagler Branch has announced its annual membership gathering of Jan. 26, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., at the Hammock Wine & Cheese Garden, 5368 N. Oceanshore Blvd., Palm Coast.

Over a glass of wine, some crackers with cheese, a host of members will share why they are proud to be AAUW members. So bring your friends, neighbors, relatives, or anyone you think might be interested in joining.

For over three decades, AAUW has helped both women and girls in Flagler County break through barriers with a host of scholarship opportunities. Students of all ages getting ready to enter college, or those already attending, are encouraged to apply for the scholarships as a way to assist with continuing education requirements.

Details about the scholarship programs may be found at the website: AAUW-Flagler. The deadline for college and graduate students is Feb. 10.

“American Association of University Women, in existence since 1881, promotes equity for girls and women as a result of advocacy, education, philanthropy, and research,” said AAUW-Flagler President Kimble Medley.

Scholarships, service

In February 1984, 12 pioneering Flagler County women recognized the need for such a determined organization. They actively supported science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) for women and girls.

“In 2013, AAUW-Flagler proudly sponsored six eighth-grade girls from Flagler County for the inaugural AAUW-Florida Tech Trek camp at the University of Central Florida in Orlando,” Medley shared. “These future scientists, technicians, engineers and mathematicians live on campus, participate in hands-on workshops and field trips, and end their weeklong experience with a professional women’s night.

“Last year, AAUW-Flagler added an ‘A’ to S.T.E.M. and awarded its first arts scholarship. Each year, scholarships are presented to local high school students, undergraduate, and graduate students,” said Medley.

Moreover, AAUW-Flagler prepares women for leadership, offering a chance to attend the National Conference for College Women Student Leaders (NCCWSL) – an opportunity for young women to network with other young women from across the country – and attend leadership workshops, and glean words of wisdom from a Women of Distinction panel at the University of Maryland.

AAUW-Flagler hosts regular meetings, features guest speakers, collects items for area schools, takes the time to learn from one another through activities like Reading Women, Walking Women, Scholarship Yard Sales, Wine Glass Painting, and Just for Fun outings. They have an obligation to pass on knowledge to the next generation of women and prepare them for knowledge yet to be discovered.

And so, AAUW-Flagler invites you to attend the annual membership gathering and be the difference in a young girl’s or woman’s life.

For further details, call 316-208-8866.

Seeking career change?

Consider Coast Guard

Palm Coaster Mattie DeVore pinpointed a different approach to seeking a career change:

It’s vital for the Coast Guard to have talented, multicultural leaders who can interact with diverse groups of people and execute challenging missions.

The U.S. Coast Guard travel the waterways of the world saving lives, defending our country, and protecting the environment.

Your career begins the day you enter the program to receive training and benefits that meet or exceed the best organizations in the world.

After graduation and successful completion of Officer Candidate School, you will become an officer in the U.S. Coast Guard.

To qualify, you must be a U.S. citizen, maintain a 2.5 GPA, and be accepted to an approved college, or university, as a sophomore or junior in a four-year undergraduate program.

If you are not currently attending an approved college, or university, the Coast Guard can assist with your relocation.

If you think you have what it takes, and think you are a good fit, log on at https://www.gocoastguard.com.

Housing improvement workshop scheduled

The City of Palm Coast will hold a workshop on housing rehabilitation opportunities for qualified individuals who want to repair and upgrade their homes as part of the Community Development Block Grant (CDGB) program.

The workshop, scheduled for 1:30 p.m., Jan. 20, will provide information on how the public can qualify for this program. The presentation will be held in the Community Wing of the new Palm Coast City Hall, 160 Lake Ave., Palm Coast.

Beginning Jan. 23, applicants can apply for the program. The application window will be for 30 calendar days.

The workshop will be an excellent opportunity for single family homeowners to learn about how to apply for these funds. To qualify, residents must be homeowners, and the home must be their primary residence.

The owner must not be delinquent in his/her mortgage payment and must meet income guidelines.

For example, a family of four must make less than $43,200 in order to qualify, and a single individual must earn less than $30,250 to qualify.

For more information, call Cindi Lane, Palm Coast communications and marketing manager, at 386-986-3708.

Family Life Center to host golf tourney

Here’s a message from Ralph Lightfoot:

It’s time for the Family Life Center to host its annual golf tournament.

The Family Life Center, Flagler’s only shelter for victims of domestic violence, is conducting the 24th annual fundraising golf tournament, and I am proud to be a member of this year’s tournament committee.

It will be held Jan. 30 at the beautiful Grand Haven Golf Club, 3525 Colbert Lane, Palm Coast.

Registration will begin 9 a.m. with a 10 a.m. shotgun start. The cost to enter is $85.

Please consider participating by entering a foursome, or if you prefer to enter as an individual, we will place you with a team.

If you are not a golfer, please consider sponsoring a golf hole for $50. Your donation is tax deductible.

Please visit the website: www.familylifecenterflagler.org and click news/events. Click the “tournament,” and you will see the details.

MLK celebration at First Church

Discover how God uses change agents like the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

There’s special music, and the Rev. Dr. Gillard S. Glover will preach at 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. for the Jan. 15 celebration at First Church. Persons of diverse ethnicities are invited to celebrate Dr. King’s life and legacy.

First Church, at 91 Old Kings Road North, Palm Coast, can be contacted at 386-446-5759.

•••

As always, remember our prayers for the sick, afflicted and bereaved.

Celebrations

Birthday wishes to Gladys Carr, Thea Smith, Jan. 17; and Donald Jones, Jan. 18.