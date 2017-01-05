African American Chamber to honor businesses at Jan. 14 event

BLACKNEWS.COM

The African American Chamber of Commerce of Central Florida (AACCCF) will presents its 2017 Eagle Awards on Jan. 14 at Walt Disney World’s Contemporary Resort in Lake Buena Vista.

The AACCCF will recognize businesses that have made a positive impact on the Central Florida community.

Serving Brevard, Lake, Orange, Osceola, Seminole and Volusia counties, the AACCCF advocates for the advancement of Black and minority-owned businesses in Central Florida.

The following awards will be presented: Emerging Business Award, Enterprise Business Award, Corporate Recognition Award, Humanitarian Award, Small Business Advocate Award, and Eagle Award.

A silent auction and reception take place at 5:30 p.m. and the gala begins at 7 p.m.

For more information, visit www.blackcommerce.org/eagleawards send an email to lmorris@blackcommerce.org.