Anniversary wraps up Sunday at Emmanuel Church

Emmanuel Church of the Living God is observing its church and pastor’s anniversary this week. Elder Anthony M. Graham is celebrating his ninth year of pastoral leadership at the church and 21 years in preaching ministry.

The church is observing its 28th year.

On Sunday, Jan. 15, the anniversary celebration will conclude with a 3:30 p.m. service. Bishop-elect Carolyn H. Glenn and True Vision in Christ Church of the Living God will be the guests.

Emmanuel Church of the Living God is located at 54 S. Ridgewood Ave., Ormond Beach.

For more information, call 386-673-7651.