Bishop and historian to participate in book festival

BY DAYTONA TIMES STAFF

A local bishop and the first-ever diarist to a president are two of the authors participating in this weekend’s F.R.E.S.H. Book Festival at the Midtown Cultural & Educational Center.

Bishop Derek Triplett, retired founding pastor of Hope Fellowship Church, will be one of the 40 authors participating in this weekend’s book festival. Triplett is CEO of Relate Coaching and Consulting, LLC. He’s also the host of “Making Changes” with Derek Triplett, a radio broadcast which airs weekly on several stations.

In addition, he is the founder of Getting All Males Equipped (G.A.M.E.), a male mentoring and development initiative which presents forums in Daytona Beach to help shape the minds of urban males so they may learn to make good decisions, change negative behavior patterns and build proper standards for effective living.

Triplett’s latest book is “Walk With Me – Daily Wisdom from the Sharp Mind (and Sometimes Tongue) of Derek Triplett.’’ In June 25, he released “When I Became A Man: A Perspective on Manhood, Life and Relationships.’’

Weekend of workshops

Janis Kearney, former African-American diarist to President Bill Clinton, will be presenting a workshop on Saturday titled “Mahalia: The Girl Who Would Be Queen’’ during the book festival.

In her role as a diarist, Kearney kept a daily diary of Clinton’s days, attending meetings, events and press conferences to create a living history. The presidential historian also is the founder of Writing our World Publishing.

Along with Kearney, other workshops will be led by Pastor Johnny Gaddy, a survivor of the Dozier School for Boys in Marianna titled “They Told Me Not to Tell;’’ and Melanie Bonita, who will lead “Book Marketing Made EZ.’’

Meet and Greet

The book festival kicked off on Jan. 12 and continues through Jan. 14.

“We always hold the F.R.E.S.H. Book Festival on the second weekend of January. It just so happens that this year it falls on MLK weekend. What a great way to honor Dr. King and his legacy. Dr. King was big on literacy,” director Donna Banks-Gray told the Daytona Times in interview earlier this month.

The book festival began Thursday night with a film festival at Bethune-Cookman University. The event featured the films of author and filmmaker Booker T. Mattison.

The annual Author Meet and Greet will be at the Midtown Cultural & Educational Center at 925 George W. Engram Blvd. on Friday at 7 p.m. Tickets are $25. Limited tickets will be sold at the door. They can be purchased through PayPal at Freshbookfestivals@gmail.com.

The price covers an evening that includes dinner and music by Amy Alysia and the Soul Operation Band. Poet Devery Broox II also will perform.

Friday’s event will include book signings and the sale of books by participating authors.

Saturday’s schedule

Saturday’s festivities begin at 9:45 a.m. Tickets are $3 and can be purchased through PayPal at Freshbookfestivals@gmail.com.

The schedule will include a workshop from 10 a.m. to noon in the multipurpose room by VITAS Healthcare titled “Know What Medication You Are Taking and Its Side Effects.’’

Seniors are encouraged to take their medications if they have questions about how often they should be taken or if they have concerns about side effects.

A noon workshop will be facilitated by Dr. Evelyn Bethune titled “Preparation for Publishing and Submission of Your Masterpiece.’’

On Saturday afternoon, there will be presentations starting at 2 p.m. by authors Brenda Jackson, Harold Michael Harvey as well as Mattison.