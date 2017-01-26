Black History Month event to include jazz, poetry, art

Be blown away by songstress Linda Cole’s sensational opening performance at the Ormond Beach Public Library come Feb. 3, 2-5 p.m. Cole will create the right vibes and evoke the history behind the classical art form of jazz. She will hone in for Black History Month and your applause to an introduction by Gerri Wright-Gibson, Daytona Beach Symphony Guild President.

With the perspective, “Jazz in the Afternoon,” promoters Linda Epps and artist Lawrence Green will bring other presentations, poetry and reflections, in addition to window displays of paintings and photographs. The topics and presenters will mark the second annual lineup by Epps and Green. All events are free to the public.

Epps, who is a natural when it comes to event planning, and Green, whose artwork debuted upon opening the original World Trade Center, have created opportunities to celebrate Africans and African-Americans for Black History Month.

‘Human Family Tree’ and much more

Assuming a position on center stage will be the Rev. Gillard S. Glover, pastor/teacher at the First Church of Palm Coast. Rev. Glover, an attorney, will make his way and address “Where Do We Go from Here?” That’s Feb. 8, 2-5 p.m. at the Ormond Beach Public Library, 30 South Beach Street, Ormond Beach.

All events have been designed to move us forward as a people. They have been scheduled at the library, along with lecturer Robert Whiting, who has mastered Egyptian Hieroglyphs. He will make his appearance Feb. 10 and 12, 2 -4 p.m., discussing the “Human Family Tree.”

Don’t miss teen guitarist/singer Eric Dangerfield on Feb. 19, 1-4:30 p.m.; performer Clara Bivens of the National Association of Black Storytellers on Feb. 21, 2-3 p.m.; and lecturer Kwando Kinshasa, Ph.D., discussing the movie, “Rules of Engagement,” on Feb. 25, 2-5 p.m.

Cole’s career started early

Looking back, Cole’s career began at 3 years old, vocalizing with her parents, James and Erma Cole, in Freeport, Ill., and later including Cole’s six siblings singing gospel and pop for community events. They were dubbed the Singing Coles, becoming popular in the central part of the United States.

At age 20, Cole went out on her own, appearing in Manhattan, then in Detroit as an opening act for a Motown Revue. She released hit singles and starred in a play that became the TV movie, “Talkin ’Bout Love.” Cole established herself as a rhythm and blues singer.

In Los Angeles, she brought her unique style to audiences and collaborated with Billy “Spinner” Henderson of The Spinners and Billy Davis Jr. of the Fifth Dimension. She shaped some powerful works as a musical director, vocal coach, songwriter and arranger in Pasadena.

In 1991, Cole settled in Florida, showcasing the venues and setting the stage at fine restaurants, hotels, country clubs, nightclubs, festivals, for jazz associations, and on college campuses throughout the southeastern United States. It was here in Central Florida that she turned to singing “straight-ahead jazz” and “standards.” Cole is much loved. She has performed with the London Symphony Orchestra, the Temptations, the Count Basie Orchestra, Spyro Gyra, Chuck Mangione, Bob Newhart, Maynard Ferguson, among others.

Local and national fame

She arouses audiences singing “Embrace Me’’ – written by George and Ira Gershwin – and made famous by cousin Nat “King” Cole. She rocks the mic singing Duke Ellington’s “Take the ‘A’ Train” and “Satin Doll,” and makes irresistible “What A Difference a Day Makes” and “God Bless the Child (That’s Got His Own).”

In 2014, Cole arranged a musical partnership with pianist/arranger Joshua Bowles. They recorded “What A Wonderful World’’ and formed a brilliant quintet with trumpeter Alphonso Horne, bassist Billy Thornton and drummer Ben Adkins. Cole interacts with the band as another instrument. She mentors youngsters and children’s choirs.

Cole was appointed to the board of the Victims Advocate Coalition for the Seventh Judicial Circuit and the Very Special Arts of Florida. She is a member of the Governing Board at Flagler Auditorium in Palm Coast.

Music by candlelight with Jessica Rogers

Hear the gospel/jazz interpretations of vocalist Jessica Rogers at a candlelight dinner.

The chanteuse will perform at the Gospel/Jazz Cafe at First Church, which has given new life to gospel/jazz music, the creative thinking of Pastor Gillard S. Glover.

That’s Feb. 10, 6 p.m., at 91 Old Kings Road North, Palm Coast.

Tickets are $25 per person. They are available by calling 386-446-5759.

Stewardess Board to serve dinners

Find the no-hassle approach to cooking: Attend the 10:45 a.m. service on Feb. 12 at First Church.

Then, join the Stewardess Board for appetizing baked chicken, yellow rice, steamed cabbage, yams, a roll, dessert, soda or water.

The donation is $10 per person.

First Church, at 91 Old Kings Road North in Palm Coast, can be reached at 386-446-5759.

Deadline is Feb. 10 for summer internships

Cindi Lane, Communications & Marketing Manager for the City of Palm Coast, writes that the deadline for college students – having grown up in Palm Coast or in the area – to apply for summer internships with the City of Palm Coast is Feb. 10.

The city is offering paid internships in environmental science, landscape architecture, GIS (Geographic Information Systems), public administration, capital projects management, CAD, information technology, utility, public relations, parks and recreation, video production and human resources.

These competitive internships are full time and open to all current college students and, if required, may qualify for college credit. Students can receive more details about the 14-internship positions and apply online at www.palmcoastgov.com/internships.

“Our internships give students the opportunity to network with professionals, get hands-on experience in their career field, and make a difference in the community,” said Palm Coast Director of Human Resources Wendy Cullen. “We ask all residents to spread the word to their friends and neighbors who are in college. We’d love to have them join our summer internship team!”

Applications must be submitted by Feb. 10 at www.palmcoastgov.com/internships.

For more information, contact Palm Coast Human Resources at 386-986-3718 or human_resources@palmcoastgov.com.

As always, remember our prayers for the sick, afflicted and bereaved.

Celebrations

Belated birthday wishes to Kilus White Sr., Jan. 19; Gloria Wilder, Jan. 20; Raven Sword, Jan. 23; and Sheldon Henderson, Jan. 24.

Birthday wishes to Shaaf McGlown, Jan. 26; Master Roman Sword, Jan. 27; the Rev. G. Vincent Lewis, Jan. 29; Loretta Bryant, Fred Fowler, Eleanor McCray Francis, Sondra Henderson, Esther Hamilton, and Dr. James Cauley, Jan. 31.