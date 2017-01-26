Daytona State’s STEMinar series resumes Feb. 6

The School of Biological and Physical Sciences at Daytona State College has announced its STEM (science, technology, engineering, math) seminar series for spring 2017. The series is free and open to the public.

The one-hour seminars are held on Mondays, starting promptly at 5 p.m. in the Madorsky Theater, located in the Hosseini Center (Bldg. 1200), on the Daytona Beach campus, 1200 W. International Speedway Blvd.

The first talk, on Monday, Feb. 6, is “Unraveling Atmospheric Chemistry Mechanisms: From Mega-city Air Pollution to Global-scale Environmental Change’’ presented by Song Gao, Ph.D., associate professor of the Department of Chemistry and Biochemistry at Stetson University.

Series lineup

STEMinar presentations continue throughout the spring, as follows:

•Feb. 20, 5 p.m. Florida’s Springs in Danger: The Impacts of Invasive Species and Reduced Water Flow by Melissa Ann Gibbs, Ph.D., professor and director of the Aquatic & Marine Biology Program, Department of Biology, Stetson University

•March 6, 5 p.m. How Cells Move: The Physics Behind Cell Migration, Holley E. Lynch, Ph.D., assistant professor of Physics, Stetson University

•March 27, 5 p.m. Sexual Selection & Conflict, Ecological Immunity, Animal Behavior and Life Histories by Ken Fedorka, Ph.D., associate professor, University of Central Florida

•April 10, 5 p.m. Amazing Migratory Stem Cells and Other Tales from Hydractinia, a Colonial Marine Invertebrate, Christy Schnitzler, assistant professor, Biology, Whitney Laboratory for Marine Bioscience, University of Florida

The STEMinar series is coordinated by Dr. Jeffrey Squires, a Daytona State professor.

For more information, contact Squires at 386-506-4714, Jeffrey.Squires@DaytonaState.edu