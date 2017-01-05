Eagles Golf Club hosts tournament with holiday theme

Pine Lakes Golf Club was the site for golfers seeking to accomplish their goals in a “2 in 1” tournament that took place on Dec. 24. It linked the establishment as a monthly outing to area golf courses, sponsored by the Eagles Golf Club.

The weather was outstanding and the course in excellent and always challenging condition.

Craig Rudolph, PGA head golf professional, and his pro shop and cart staff were rendered thanks for excellent support and service.

“The tournament consisted of two simultaneous, but separate tournaments – one with a specially marked ‘Xmas Ball,’ which was played as Stroke Play,” rendered Activities Chair Bill Gorham, “and a ‘Regular Ball,’ which was played as a Captain’s Choice Scramble.”

Only three of the 10, three or four-person teams participating, were able to complete all 18 holes without losing the Xmas Ball, while all 10 teams were able to post an 18-hole score with the Regular Ball. A team can only win in one of the tournaments.

Congratulations to each tournament winner and the winners of the Closest-to-the Pin Par 3 Competition.

A. Xmas Ball

In first place, winning teammates Bill Gaddis, Frank Fleury and Doug Coleman, Gross 89, Net 86. In second place, winning team Columbus Thomas, Ivory Johnson and John Reid, Gross 104, Net 101.

Note: The other ball returned belonged to the team that won first place with the Regular Ball.

B. Regular Ball

In first place, winning teammates Ralph Lightfoot, Charlie York, and Rick Hill, Gross 67, Net 66. In second place, winning team Nat Harris, Ed Sanchez, Hugh Evans and Jesse Rand, Gross 71, Net 67.

In third place, winning teammates John Rucker, Ernie Howell, Jim Freeman and Linda Karam, Gross 72, Net 68.

C. Par 3 Competition

Hole

No. White Red/Gold

2 Nat Harris Bill Gorham

8 None Doug Coleman

12 Dave Turco George Weaver

16 Dave Turco Byron Stewart

Jan. 21 tournament

The upcoming golf experience tees off Jan. 21 at Palm Harbor, the Eagles’ home course. It will be their annual Member/Member Stroke Play, Best Ball Tournament.

Each member will be allowed to pick his or her playing partner, who must be an Eagles member.

Further details, including sign-up sheets, will be available at the Jan. 10 club meeting, taking place at the African American Cultural Society, 4422 North U.S. Highway 1, Palm Coast.

The Golf Activities Committee consists of Bill Gorham, chairman; Rick Hill, Bob Ottley, Brian Philbin and Dave Pokigo.

Moreover, the Eagles’ youth golf program is headed by Darryl Oliver, a University of Miami graduate and former star player on the university’s football team. Oliver is looking forward to more young people becoming excited about playing golf. Oliver is asking other kids to join the youth golf program.

They meet Thursdays, 5 to 6 p.m., at Palm Harbor Golf Course, 100 Cooper Lane, Palm Coast.

There’s no fee. The Eagles pay for everything!

Flagler Film Festival

The Fourth Annual Flagler Film Festival announced a lineup of 60 films (shorts and features) – from several local Flagler County filmmakers to films from around the world. Films from first-time filmmakers, students and multi-award winning filmmakers will be screened.

It’s happening Jan. 13, 6 p.m., to Jan. 15, 11 p.m., at the Hilton Garden Inn, 55 Town Center Blvd., Palm Coast.

The lineup includes “Umbrellas Kill,” a short comedy from Christopher Brian Roach, an actor/comedian currently starring with Kevin James on the CBS Monday night sitcom, “Kevin Can Wait.”

“Daddy Don’t Go’’ is a feature documentary produced by Omar Epps – known for his role on Fox TV’s “House,” ABC’s “Resurrection,” and numerous other films – and directed by Emily Abt, one of Variety Magazine’s “Top 10 Directors to Watch.”

The film follows four disadvantaged fathers and their struggles to be positive role models and provide stable homes for their children while in dire and challenging circumstances.

“Nathan East: For the Record,” a feature film directed by Emmy-Award winner Chris Gero, is a story of the talented and prolific bass player Nathan East. It features interviews with musicians and producers, including Phil Collins, Eric Clapton, Lionel Richie, Kenny Loggins, Michael McDonald, Quincy Jones, Al Jarreau, Ray Parker Jr., Vince Gill, and others.

There are other films, festival favorites, local films, international films, and those screened this year at the Cannes Short Film Corner in Cannes, France.

‘Struggle & Hope’

Kathryn Barry, festival co-founder, shared that: “We are very excited to show a wonderful film by Kari Barber (Baking Alaska) called ‘Struggle & Hope.’ Barber submitted a couple of shorts from her one-hour documentary last year, and now the documentary is complete. We will be screening it on Jan. 15, 4 p.m. Here is a synopsis:”

Among the wealth of untold stories in American history is the rise and slow disappearance of all-Black towns that sprung up in the American West following the end of the Civil War. Founded in an effort to convince the U.S. to create an all-Black state, most of these towns have now been swallowed up by nearby counties and cities, or are clinging desperately for their survival.

“Struggle & Hope” mines the stories of the last-remaining residents of these towns, while charting their heroic efforts to ensure their town retains its independence, character, and even hopes for a better future.

The Flagler Film Festival has become the episode of filmmaker recognition and cinema screening for years to come!

MLK celebration

The public has been invited to celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. during an ecumenical program sponsored by Chapter 2 of the New York City Transit Retirees of Palm Coast.

It’s Jan. 16, 11 a.m., at Palm Coast United Methodist Church, pastored by the Rev. Kevin James. The church is located at 5200 Belle Terre Parkway, Palm Coast.

Dr. Earl Johnson, principal of the area’s Matanzas High School, will be the keynote speaker.

Dr. Johnson has balanced a 27-year leadership career, beginning in 1989 in Volusia County. He began as a highly effective math teacher, then assistant principal, and finally a principal.

A school district release refrains that “Dr. Johnson believes in preparing students for success in a global environment. He is a proven transformational leader, who engages stakeholders to ensure success for all students.”

Referring to our nation’s greatest advocate of nonviolent liberation, “Dr. King was a man who truly believed in equal justice for everyone; his legacy speaks for itself,” said Thea Smith, MLK committee chairperson for the sponsoring organization.

“Over the past 25 years, the New York City Transit Retirees of Palm Coast have sponsored a Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. ecumenical program, so the Flagler County community can come together to reflect and pay homage to this extraordinary man,” said Smith.

For further details, contact Smith at 386-446-4657.

•••

As always, remember our prayers for the sick, afflicted and bereaved.

Celebrations

Birthday wishes to James Major, Doris Sheppard, Jan. 6; Miriam Pincham, Jan. 10; Marva Jones, Jan. 11.

Happy anniversary to the Rev. and Mrs. Woodrow Leeks, Jan. 10.