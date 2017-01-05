F.R.E.S.H. festival will include books, films

BY ANDREAS BUTLER

DAYTONA TIMES

Brenda Jackson, the first African-American author to make both the New York Times and USA Today bestseller lists, will be one of the featured authors at this month’s F.R.E.S.H. Book Festival in Daytona Beach.

The festival takes place Jan. 12-14 and will include presentations by Jackson and other authors as well as a first-time film festival. The festival will kick off the Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday weekend festivities in Daytona Beach.

“We always hold the F.R.E.S.H. Book Festival on the second weekend of January. It just so happens that this year it falls on MLK weekend. What a great way to honor Dr. King and his legacy. Dr. King was big on literacy,” Donna Gray-Banks, director of the F.R.E.S.H. Book Festival, told the Daytona Times.

Seasoned novelist

Since her first book “Tonight and Forever” in 1995, Jackson has written more than 100 books and novels. She is known for penning romance novels.

“Jackson is a seasoned veteran novelist with a long career. For a Black woman with a career as long as hers in this field is unheard of. She is definitely a statesman,” said Gray-Banks.

Some of Jackson’s other works include “A Lovers Vow,’’ “Delaney Desert Sheikh,’’ “A Man’s Promise,” “A Brother’s Honor,” and “A Silken Thread.’’

Jackson also had a 37-year career in insurance with State Farm, many in management before retiring.

She also has several scholarships in her name, including the Brenda Jackson Literary Scholarship through Delta Sigma Theta Sorority ($2,000), Brenda Jackson Empowerment Scholarship through PACE Center for Girls ($1,000) and the Brenda Jackson Leadership Award ($1,000).

Activist and filmmaker

Other featured authors are civil rights activist and TV-show host Harold Michael Harvey and filmmaker, director and educator Booker T. Mattison.

“Harvey has written so many books on some of the very important events in our history. Mattison has had such great success in film and telling stories with his short stories on the screen. Jackson, Harvey and Mattison just make a dynamic trio for this event,” Banks-Gray noted.

Harvey is the author of “Justice in the Rounds” and “Paper Puzzle.’’ The former attorney was awarded the 1996 R.E. Thomas Civil Rights award for his work in “Paper Puzzle” on the arrests of Black students during Freaknik in Atlanta. He also was awarded 1976 Outstanding Journalist Award by the National Association of Black Journalists.

Mattison won the second-ever award for Ebony.com and kweliTV’s ‘Color TV award for his film “Habeas Corpus.’’ His other films include “Exit 13” and “The Gilden Six Bitz,” based on a Zora Neal Hurston book. Mattison also has written two books – “Snitch and “Unsigned Hype.’’ He is working on a third titled “Friendship Village,” which he hopes to make into another short film.

Community Film Festival

The book festival will begin with its first Community Film Festival at Bethune-Cookman University’s Performing Arts Center on Thursday, Jan. 12 beginning at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $12 and can be purchased through Ticketmaster.com. Students get in free with valid student ID.

Films by Mattison will be shown.

“When we approached B-CU, the Performing Arts Director Alicia Scott got so excited. She thought that it would be great for performing arts and mass communications students to get to talk to an author and filmmaker to encourage them that their dreams are possible,” Banks-Gray stated.

Meet the authors

Next comes the annual Author Meet and Greet on Jan. 13 at the Midtown Cultural and Educational Center, 925 George W. Engram Blvd.

Tickets are $25; the event starts at 7 p.m. Limited tickets will be sold at the door. They can be purchased through PayPal at Freshbookfestivals@gmail.com. The price includes dinner, prizes, jazz and poetry.

The book festival concludes on Saturday, Jan. 14 with about 40 authors from around the country gathering at the Midtown center starting at 9:45 a.m. The public can purchase tickets for $3 through PayPal at Freshbookfestivals@gmail.com.

Seniors 55 years and older as well as students with valid student IDs can enter the book festival free of charge.

‘Something for everybody’

The F.R.E.S.H. Book Festival was created in 2012 by Banks-Gray, who also is an author, to promote literacy in the Black community. F.R.E.S.H. stands for fiction, romance, erotica, spiritual and health.

The event has progressed to one of the community’s popular events.

“It has definitely grown substantially over the years. Also, the renowned authors that we have been able to bring in over the years has helped it grow,” Banks-Gray stated.

“We have so many great authors here. We have something for everybody, including children.

Everyone should come out and be a part of the experience,” Banks-Gray added.

This year’s sponsors include Bethune-Cookman University; State Farm Insurance; VITAS Healthcare; City of Daytona Beach; Best Western Plus; Ila’s Diamonds; The Daytona Times; San Harrison; Carolyn Hawkins Realtor; Armstrong Media Group; Parkside Realty Group; Gary Yoeman’s Ford; Angie Bee and Bartee Productions; The Links, Incorporated Daytona Beach; and the Daytona Beach Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Delta Sorority, Inc.

For more information on the F.R.E.S.H. Book Festival call 386-627-4353.