Clergy to speak about King’s speeches

A Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration is scheduled at 4 p.m. Jan. 15 at Master’s Domain Church of God in Christ, 511 Fremont Ave., Daytona Beach.

The following clergy leaders will be speaking on one of King’s speeches. The leaders’ choirs also will perform.

Lineup of speakers

“Remaining Awake Through a Revolution”

Rev. Jeffrey Dove

Allen Chapel A.M.E.,

New Smyrna Beach

“Loving Your Enemies”

Imam Bilal

Islamic Center of

Daytona Beach

“Where Do We Go from Here?’’

Father Phil Egitto

Our Lady of Lourdes

Catholic Church

Bishop Kim Holt

Raising Up Nations

World Ministries

“I Have A Dream’

Rev. Lenorris Dixon

Shiloh Missionary

Baptist Church

“Letter from the Birmingham Jail”

“How Long Not Long”

Pastor Nathaniel

Anderson

Tubman-King

Community Church

Bishop William Lee

Daytona Deliverance

Church of God

AAUW Flagler schedules membership event

The American Association of University Women (AAUW) – Flagler Branch will host its annual membership gathering on Thursday, Jan. 26, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Hammock Wine & Cheese Garden, 5368 N. Oceanshore Blvd., Palm Coast.

At the AAUW’s Jan. 14 meeting, Leslie Kemp Poole, an adjust professor of environmental studies and history at Rollins College in Winter Park, will be the 11 a.m. speaker. The meeting will be held at Pine Lakes Golf Club, 400 Pine Lakes Parkway, Palm Coast.

Poole is the author of “Saving Florida: Women’s Fight for the Environment in the Twentieth Century,’’ her most recent work. Saving Florida reveals how women’s clubs prompted legislation to establish Florida’s first state park, which later became the co ore of Everglades National Park, in 1916–before women even had the right to vote.

College scholarships

For more than three decades, AAUW has helped women and girls in Flagler County break through barriers through a host of scholarship opportunities.

Students of all ages getting ready to enter college or those already attending are encouraged to apply for our scholarships as a way to assist with continuing education requirements.

Details about scholarships can found at AAUW-Flagler. The deadline for college and graduate students is Feb. 10.

League of Women Voters to present forum

The public is invited to attend a brunch and hear panelists from the department of juvenile justice, law enforcement and the district attorney’s office. The panel will explain civil citation and direct file.

The program is sponsored by the League of Women Voters Volusia County. It will be held on Jan. 14 from 10 a.m. to noon at the Holiday Inn, 137 Automall Circle, Daytona Beach.

Deadline for reservations is Wednesday, Jan. 11. The cost is $20 at the door.

For more information, call 386-492-3898 or send an email to jeanne622lwvvc.cfl.rr.com.

City to host Jan. 12 health fair

The City of Daytona Beach Leisure Services’ second annual Quality of Life Health Fair will be Thursday, Jan. 12 from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Schnebly Recreation Center, 110 N. Atlantic Ave.

The free event will include flu and pneumonia shots, weight and BMI checks, vision and hearing tests, blood pressure checks, glucose testing, and pulse oxygen checks. Information on diabetes, health care and insurance, senior services and disability support will be provided.

The title sponsors are VITAS Healthcare, Greystone Health Network and Thrivent Financial.

For more information, call 386-671-3560.