FAMU alumni chapter to host gala

The Volusia County Alumni Chapter of the Florida A&M University (FAMU) National Alumni Association will host its third annual Scholarship and Fundraising Gala on Feb. 18 from 6 to 10 p.m. at the Hilton Daytona Beach Oceanfront Resort, 100 N. Atlantic Ave., Daytona Beach.

The evening will include dinner and dancing. The speaker will be Thomas L. Battle, Jr., grand polemarch of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity.

For tickets and more information, call Milton Corley, president of the Volusia chapter, at 386- 295-1648 or Michael Williams, vice president, at 386-804-6136.

Tubman-King revival starts Jan. 27

Tubman-King Community Church will be holding a revival on Jan. 27 beginning at 7 p.m. The Rev. Nathaniel Anderson is the interim pastor.

The church’s address is 1090 George W. Engram Blvd., Daytona Beach.

For more information, call 386-258-5683.

Orange City festival to offer free senior care resources

Senior citizens, their families and caregivers are invited to participate in Aging Tree’s fourth annual Winter Wellness Festival from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Feb. 4.

The Winter Wellness Festival is free and open to the public, and is sponsored Covance Clinical Research, Hearing Healthcare Centers, Vein and Vascular, and Votran.

The Winter Wellness Festival will be at Aging Tree, 985 Harley Strickland Blvd., Suite 100, Orange City, in the Kohl’s Shopping Plaza.

At the event, local senior-care-related businesses will share information about resources available through their organizations.

Screenings, giveaways

Festival highlights will include hourly giveaways, free food and drinks, free blood pressure checks, hearing screenings and neck scans; specials on retirement living; a drawing for a pair of fitted compression socks; and 50-percent off home medical equipment.

Associate sponsors of the event are Akin Law; ASB Financial; Advanced Imaging; Bishop’s Glen Retirement Community; Blue Ocean Dermatology/Derm on the Spot; Central Florida Bone & Joint Institute; The Cloisters of DeLand; Concierge Care; Grace Manor; Grand Villa DeLand; Greystone; IIP Insurance, LLC; Roseborough Travel; VITAS Health Care; and WellCare Health Care Plans.

Aging Tree’s mission is to provide safer and easier access to senior care-related products and services to families and caregivers.

To learn more about Aging Tree, visit www.agingtree.com, www.facebook.com/agingtree or call 386-774-2446.

African children’s choir to perform Jan. 27 in Ormond

The Watoto Children’s Choir from Africa will perform at 7 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 27, at Tomoka Christian Church in Ormond Beach. The performance is free and open to all.

The show features original music, dance routines, stories of transformation and audiovisual effects. The show fuses lively contemporary gospel with traditional African rhythm.

Attendees are invited to arrive at 5:30 p.m. for an optional home-cooked Italian meal, featuring ziti with meatballs for $7 a plate, with all funds benefiting missions.

The Watoto Children’s Choir travels around the world to raise awareness about the plight of orphaned children of Africa. UNICEF and UNAIDS organizations estimate that 47.5 million orphans live in sub-Saharan Africa, one-quarter of whom have lost their parents to AIDS.

Tomoka Christian is located at 1450 Hand Ave., Ormond Beach.

For more information about the concert, call 386-677-6455 or email ljohnson@tomoka.cc.

Halifax Health – Hospice seeks volunteers for meal prep

Halifax Health – Hospice is seeking caring, supportive and dedicated volunteers to provide assistance with patient meal preparation at any one of our four Care Center locations which include Orange City, Edgewater, Port Orange and Ormond Beach.

Those interested in volunteering must complete an orientation and a Level 2 background screening.

For more information, contact Tammy Dunn at 386-425.4701 ext. 66127 or email tammy.dunn@halifax.org.

ECHO committee to meet Jan. 31

Volusia County’s Environmental, Cultural, Historical and Outdoor Recreation (ECHO) Advisory Committee will meet at 3 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31, at the Brannon Civic Center, 105 S. Riverside Drive, New Smyrna Beach.

Members will discuss the progress of open ECHO grants. The public is invited to attend and participate in the meeting.

For more information, contact Carmen Hall at chall@volusia.org or 386-736-5955, ext. 12044.

Discussion to focus on activities for brain

Damarys Melendez will discuss healthy habits and activities for your brain at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1, at the Daytona Beach Regional Library at City Island, 105 E. Magnolia Ave., Daytona Beach.

Melendez is the associate director of programs for the Central and North Florida Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association.

Reservations are required; call the Alzheimer’s Association at 800-272-3900. The program is co-sponsored by the Friends of the Daytona Beach Library and the Alzheimer’s Association.