Free genealogy series to start on Feb. 1

Six free genealogical classes will be presented next month at the Daytona Beach Regional Library at City Island, 105 E. Magnolia Ave., Daytona Beach.

Genealogy librarian Kim Dolce will lead the classes, which will explore the free databases available to Volusia County Public Library card holders. The classes will take place on Wednesdays starting Feb. 1.

About the classes

•Introduction to genealogy: 10 a.m. Feb. 1. This one-hour presentation will help get beginners started.

•Ancestry: 10 a.m. Feb. 8. Ancestry Library Edition is an excellent source for genealogical records and information.

•Heritage Quest: 10 a.m. Feb. 15. Heritage Quest, which can be accessed from home, is a free genealogy program with useful records and helpful hints.

•America’s Historical Newspapers: 10 a.m. March 1. Explore America’s past with these searchable American newspapers. The library’s database includes newspapers dating back to 1690.

•Fold 3: 10 a.m. March 8: This unprecedented collection of original historical documents and personal histories provides access to U.S. military records and several special collections, including the African American Archives, American Revolution Archives, Holocaust Archives, Native American Archives, U.S. Bureau of Investigation Case File Archives, and World War II Archives.

•Free genealogy websites: 10 a.m. March 15: Explore genealogy websites that are free to use on the World Wide Web.

Reservations are not required.

For more information, contact Kim Dolce at kdolce@volusia.org or 386-257-6036, ext. 16315.