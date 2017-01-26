Free tests available on Black HIV/AIDS Awareness Day

The Florida Department of Health (DOH) in Volusia County will offer free rapid HIV tests from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 7 at DOH locations in Daytona Beach, New Smyrna Beach and Orange City.

“Everyone should take advantage of this opportunity to confirm their HIV status,” said DOH-Volusia Administrator Patricia Boswell. “When a person knows their status, they can protect themselves and their partners.”

Rapid HIV tests only require a finger stick to collect a small drop of blood and produces results within 15 minutes. If a test result indicates a blood draw is needed to confirm the rapid results, it also can be done at a no-cost onsite, Boswell added.

Testing locations

Rapid HIV testing is being offered as part of National Black HIV/AIDS Awareness Day. Testing is available to anyone.

DOH-Volusia locations are:

1845 Holsonback Drive, Daytona Beach

717 W. Canal St., New Smyrna Beach

775 Harley Strickland Blvd., Orange City

The department also offers educational information on HIV transmission and protection. Clients with positive results may receive counseling from the department. HIV treatment also is available through the Ryan White Program for clients who qualify.

Appointments are not necessary.

For more information, call 386-274-0662.