Halifax Health doctors’ research recognized at international forum

SPECIAL TO THE DAYTONA TIMES

The research of top physicians in the Halifax Health – Family Medicine Residency Program was recognized at the Institute for Healthcare Improvement’s (IHI) 28th Annual National Forum on Quality Improvement in Health Care held in December in Orlando.

The physicians joined nearly 6,000 health care professionals at the international forum to gain actionable ideas and to effect real change in healthcare quality and safety.

Halifax Health – Family Medicine Residency physicians and faculty submitted four storyboards highlighting their research for presentation at the IHI forum.

Storyboard topics

Establishing the Physical Health Needs of Victims of Domestic Violence by Kyle Correll, MD; Susan W. Howard, MD; Blake DePaul; Shane Ganga; and Emma Robertson Blackmore, Ph.D.

Implementation of A Physician-Led Rapid Response Team to Decrease Code Blue Calls by Rhonda Verzal, MD; Bich Nguyen, MD; Tara Fritze, MD; Michael Landau, MD; Charity Eko, MD; Blake DePaul; Jonathan Harvey, MD; Jennifer Kirkman, MD; Carrie Vey, MD; Ginny Kwong, MD; Carl Chotas, MD; Grant Howard, MD; Roy Lemaster, MD; and Emma Robertson Blackmore, Ph.D.

Electronic Tracking of Opiod Prescriptions Among Family Medicine Physicians by Leslie D. Williams, MD; Jason Keister, MD; Shanie Foster, RN, MSN, MBA; John Shelton, MD; and Emma Robertson Blackmore, Ph.D.

Improving Patient Safety Event Reporting Among Family Medicine Residents and Faculty: A Mixed Methods Approach by Emma Robertson Blackmore, Ph.D.; Bich Nguyen, MD; Leslie Williams, MD; Terri Long, RN, MSN, LHCRM, Steven Miles, MD; and Rhonda Verzal, MD

Unique program

All four storyboard submissions were accepted by IHI – three of which were displayed at the Resident and Student Storyboard Walkaround Session.

The storyboard created by Rhonda Verzal, MD, associate program director for the Halifax Health – Family Medicine Residency Program, was selected – as one of just six storyboards from 600 submissions – to be showcased during a focused walkthrough presentation by IHI leadership at the scientific symposium.

This opportunity allowed presenters the chance to learn from their peers as they demonstrated how they can play a critical role in improving health care both during their training and in their future careers.

The Halifax Health residency program has an IHI Open School chapter, one of six in Florida and the only one in Volusia County. It was established last year with Kaiser Family Foundation and sponsorship by Verzal as faculty sponsor and Halifax Health Chief Quality Officer Dr. Steven Miles as executive sponsor.