Health

Speech therapy for Parkinson’s update scheduled

Royleen Barton will provide an update on speech therapy for people with Parkinson’s disease from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, at the Daytona Beach Regional Library at City Island, 105 E. Magnolia Ave., Daytona Beach.

Barton is a speech and language pathologist with Florida Hospital Outpatient Rehabilitation.

Reservations are required; call 386-676-6375 by noon Jan. 23.

The program is co-sponsored by the Parkinson Association of Greater Daytona Beach and the Friends of the Daytona Beach Library.

Free Alzheimer’s/dementia class in DeLand

The basics of Alzheimer’s disease/dementia is a free class offered Feb. 9 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Grand Villa of DeLand, 350 E. International Speedway, DeLand.

This course will cover the basics of Alzheimer’s disease as well as other forms of dementia.

Attendees will learn about the effect Alzheimer’s disease has on different parts of the brain, symptoms and stages of the disease process, available treatments, and other resources.

The class is designed for caregivers and other individuals who are fairly new to a diagnosis of Alzheimer’s disease/dementia as well as those caregivers who might still have general questions about the disease process.

Registration is required as space is limited. It is being presented by the Alzheimer’s Association of Central and North Florida as part of its education series.

Call 800-272-3900 or email infocnfl@alz.org to register.