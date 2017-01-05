Jan. 7 service set for Edith Hodges

A Celebration of Life for Edith Goodman White Hodges will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7 at Midtown Cultural & Educational Center, 925 George. W. Engram Blvd, Daytona Beach.

Mrs. Hodges passed away on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016.

A native of Daytona Beach, Mrs. Hodges was born on March 18, 1942 to the late Rev. Nathan R. and Henrietta Goodman. She was well known in the community and touched many lives with her music and caring spirit. She worked in the field of nursing for over 40 years before retiring. She was a passionate traveler visiting many places throughout the world.

Mrs. Hodges was the fourth child of six siblings and is preceded in death by father, mother, three brothers, one sister and son Gregory.

She is survived by her husband, Thelogust Hodges; son Leonard; daughters Gloria and Pam; grandchildren and great grandchildren; one sister, Bettye Goodman; and other relatives.