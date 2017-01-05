NEA Big Read to focus on ‘The Great Gatsby’

The Volusia County Public Library system will celebrate “The Great Gatsby,’’ an American classic, during a series of NEA Big Read programs that run from Jan. 14 through Feb. 21.

The NEA Big Read, which encourages community reading through programs designed around a single book, is a program of the National Endowment for the Arts in partnership with Arts Midwest. The Volusia County Public Library system received a $15,000 NEA Big Read grant and selected F. Scott Fitzgerald’s Pulitzer Prize winning novel as its title.

The library system’s 13 branches will host more than 90 author talks, presentations, films, documentaries and book discussions of the novel, which was published in 1925.

Lecture at Stetson

During the week of Jan. 7, each library branch will hand out free copies of the novel and calendars of events. Visitors may enter a drawing to win a prize basket that includes a copy of the book, the film and other gifts from community merchants. Each branch will select its winner on Feb. 20.

Other activities at branches will include 1920s crafts, photo booths with props, and scavenger hunts.

The kickoff event will be a presentation by Jackson R. Bryer, one of the nation’s foremost authorities on Fitzgerald’s works, from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, in the Stetson Room at Stetson University, 421 N. Woodland Blvd., DeLand. Bryer, co-founder and president of the F. Scott Fitzgerald Society, will discuss “What Makes Gatsby Great?”

Residents can relive the speakeasy from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15, at the Cinematique Theater, 242 S. Beach St., Daytona Beach. Wear a Gatsby-inspired costume, pick up a book, take a picture with an antique car, and take part in prize drawings and a trivia contest. Pianist Rose Shlyam Grace and tenor Curtis Rayam will perform jazz tunes from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.

Jazz in Port Orange

Actress and writer Debra Conner will portray Fitzgerald’s wife, Zelda, at 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3, at the Port Orange Regional Library; and 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, in the Stetson Room at Stetson University, 421 N. Woodland Blvd., DeLand. She will tell the story of Zelda’s glory as one of the first American flappers and her disintegration into mental illness.

Jazz singer Sybil Gage will perform from 2 to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7, at the Port Orange Regional Library, 1005 City Center Circle, Port Orange. Gage has enjoyed a three-year residency at Heidi’s Jazz Club in Cocoa Beach. She’s also a regular performer at the New Smyrna Beach Jazz Festival and the Noble Thin Man Watts Jazz Festival in DeLand.

Kirk Curnutt, a professor and chair of English at Troy University in Alabama, will explain how “The Great Gatsby” captures the idealistic nature of the American psyche and continues to appeal to readers of all ages at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, at the Ormond Beach Regional Library, 30 S. Beach St., Ormond Beach.

Artwork on display

The Big Read also will feature six performances of “On the Radiola,” an original play written by Karen Poulsen. Local actors Jeanna Carley, Wes Jones, Jennifer Kinsey and Spencer Meehl star in the comedy, which pays tribute to the golden age of radio. Performances will be:

•2 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18: Port Orange Regional Library, 1005 City Center Circle, Port Orange

•2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 21 and 22: DeBary Hall Historic Site, 198 Sunrise Blvd., DeBary

•7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27; and 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 28 and 29: Museum of Arts & Sciences, 352 S. Nova Road, Daytona Beach

Ten Florida visual artists will display their rendered reflections of “The Great Gatsby” or the 1920s through Jan. 31 in the rotunda of the Thomas C. Kelly Administration Center, 123 W. Indiana Ave., DeLand. Local artist Margaret Schnebly Hodge is the curator for the exhibit, which is titled ARTiculating Gatsby.

For a complete list of book discussions, films, documentaries and other programs, visit www.volusia.org/bigread or www.volusialibrary.org/NEABigRead. For more information, call the Library Support Center at 386-248-1745.