New police chief plans to boost outreach in Black community

BY ANDREAS BUTLER

DAYTONA TIMES

The Daytona Beach Police Department is under a new command.

Longtime Daytona Beach Police Officer Craig “Spike’’ Capri was sworn in as chief during a ceremony last week in front of a packed house at City Hall.

“I’ve always had faith in myself, this department and community. I am very excited about leading this force. Since I came back here when I was a rookie, I knew this was the place that I wanted to be,” said the new police chief.

Capri spent 27 years with the department on patrol, bike patrol and in narcotics. He has held the ranks of sergeant, lieutenant and captain. Capri replaced Mike Chitwood, recently sworn in as Volusia County sheriff.

He served as interim police chief before being promoted and was a deputy chief under Chitwood.

“I know the city and its dynamics. I know what the city needs. I’ve put in time to see the different parts of the community. I was able to see exactly where we need to put our resources. People know my name, what I am about and what I do. I can bridge the gap between the community and department. I am going to lead by example,” Capri told the Daytona Times.

Black promoted

Captain Jakari Young, 37, is being promoted to deputy chief and will become second in command during a ceremony at 10 a.m. Friday. Jan. 20 at police headquarters, 129 Valor Blvd.

“I am humbled, honored and excited about the move. I feel extremely blessed,” said Young. He will become the second-ever Black deputy chief and second in command.

“This position is different from any other that I have had. I had fun in my previous posts. This is not about me but about the men and women of this organization and this city. I will put this city on my back and do what needs to be done. I think the former chief left us in good hands,” Young stated.

Young has spent 16 years with the force, serving as a detective, sergeant and lieutenant. He is popular in the city and Black community.

“Not only do I think that I’ve been prepared for the job and I have had just about all the top level officer and upper police management training – the only training that I haven’t had yet is the FBI Academy, but I look forward to going there soon,” Young noted.

On Black community

The police department will continue to make inroads in the Black community.

Capri expressed, “I’ve always been out in the community. We will continue to reach out to the community and the Black community. We will have outreach programs. We’ve got to start reaching these kids. We must get them in the right mindset for education, careers and college. If we don’t, we’re doomed. We need to work with the community. The police are an extension of the community. We cannot do our job without community support.”

Young added, “It’s extremely important. When you look at other areas, they fail to build inroads in community, especially the Black community. I have plans for community engagement. I have a lot of things that I want to do with the kids in the community. I am very excited about efforts and what is to come.’’

Clergy, NAACP praised

Capri also praised the Black clergy and NAACP for their work with the police.

“I thank the clergy. I wouldn’t be here without the clergy and the NAACP. They do a lot for this community. This police department hasn’t had the problems that you see in other cities thanks to the work of the clergy and NAACP,” he noted.

During Capri’s swearing-in ceremony, Mayor Derrick Henry stated, “Capri is the man for the job.

We all believe in this man. Even though he wasn’t born here in Daytona Beach, he is one of us. He is prepared for the job. With all the things that he has done while working in this police department, he has earned the job.”

More training

Capri wants more de-escalation training for police.

He explained, “De-escalation training will continue to be mandatory. Do you have to shoot an unarmed person alone in their home? Do you have to rush in there? Absolutely not! You can sit back, start a perimeter and open dialogue. You got to change the mindset. Not everyone with a gun or knife causes a situation. Now if they are in a school that’s a different story.’’

Minor changes

Capri plans to build on Chitwood’s success.

This includes reducing crime, using cutting edge technology, community outreach and sensitivity training.

“We will have some minor changes. I am excited about the challenges ahead. The most important thing is officer safety, which ties into community safety. The sanctity of life will be our No. 1 focus,” responded Capri.

He added, “I will continue to be accessible. Without your support, I wouldn’t be here today. I am humbled. I will continue to work to make Daytona Beach a safe and better place for everyone to work, play and live.”