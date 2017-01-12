‘Our kids need each and every one of you’

Campbell Middle’s new principal hosts meet and greet with parents, community about his plans to improve scores at the school.

BY ANDREAS BUTLER

DAYTONA TIMES

Dr. Jerry Picott has big plans for Campbell Middle School and he’s wasting no time moving them forward.

On Jan. 5, the new principal reached out to the community during a meet and greet in the school’s media center. The meeting was attended by parents, current and past educators, leaders of businesses and organizations, as well as local clergy.

His goal is to improve academics and raise the school’s low test scores.

Picott spoke with passion as he addressed the audience.

“I take full responsibility for the end result. I expect for everything to work out. I am going to do all that I can. I ask for your support,” he said.

“We want to provide a learning community that provides the utmost help, support and respect for our faculty, staff, students, business partners, parents and community. This is a community thing…our kids need each and every one of you.”

‘Excited and motivated’

Donafa Jenkins, whose daughter attends the school, felt more positive after attending the meeting.

“I think it’s the best thing that could have been done. Now we know what is expected. As a concerned parent with a 13-year-old child here, I am glad that there is a parent component. There are a lot of parents with kids at this school that are involved. I’m with him all the way,” she told the Daytona Times.

Terri Williams-Lamar remarked, “I am excited and motivated. This is what the school needed. The students need to know that the faculty, staff and community cares. The students will be held accountable. In the past, maybe they just were letting kids just get by. These kids have way more potential. Dr. Picott will try to tap into that potential.’’

Plenty of support

The school’s staff and faculty support also was given a vote of confidence by their new boss.

“We have some of the finest educators in the state of the Florida here. We don’t hope that things work out. We expect things to work out. We will not compromise this school’s success,” said Picott.

Former educators attending included former Campbell Middle Principal Vickie Presley and former Turie T. Small Principal Betty Powers, who both improved those schools in the past.

“Both these ladies were outstanding principals. They took the same schools and took them from failing schools to ‘A’ schools. It can be done. I stand upon the shoulders of others who have done it before me,” said Picott.

Picott worked with both Presley and former Campbell principal, the late Dr. Earl McCrary.

“I don’t have to bring in everything new. I can take from some of the things that they have done in the past,” Picott explained.

Picott’s plan

His plan calls for giving kids more time by bringing back an old feature in the master schedule, which involves a 30-minute Spartan lab time.

This is designed to identify students who need additional help with state standards. On Monday Picott met with the Florida Education officials to outline his plan.

It also gives students time to remediate needed lessons with interventions and accommodations for academic success.

Online curriculum

The plan also calls for additional online curriculum aligned with state standards.

This gives the students the ability to accelerate and redo lessons more quickly, which allows more remediation in less time.

Students will know exactly what is needed to be remediated by written prescriptions provided by their teachers.

Bethune-Cookman University has pledged $5,000 worth of support.

Daytona Beach Mayor Derrick Henry has a $5,000 initiative for academic achievement toward graduation requirements.

Help for all kids

During the meet and greet, Picott answered questions and solicited suggestions.

Picott plans to motivate, encourage and inspire students, increase remediation, intervention and accommodations for struggling students.

“I want all the kids to improve – not just handpick certain kids. We want all our kids to improve. I didn’t compromise their learning either. They are all of our kids and they all deserve a quality education,” Picott added.

City leaders who attended the meet and greet included Commissioner Paula Reed and the new Police Chief Craig Capri.

State Rep. Patrick Henry was in attendance as well as representatives from the Islamic Center of Daytona Beach, Stewart-Marchman-Act Behavioral Healthcare, Halifax Health and other agencies.