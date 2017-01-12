Pastors leading the way for local MLK tributes

Bryant to speak at B-CU; other ministers will preach, teach at weekend events

BY ANDREAS BUTLER

DAYTONA TIMES

Dr. Jamal Bryant is a Maryland-based pastor known nationally for his fight against discrimination, police brutality, mass incarceration and other issues impacting African-Americans.

On April 27, 2015, he delivered the eulogy of Freddie Gray, who died on April 19, 2015 from severe neck injuries sustained while in police custody.

Gray’s death sparked protests throughout the city – some which were coordinated by Bryant.

Bryant, pastor of Empowerment Temple AME Church of Baltimore and a host of Fox TV’s “The Preachers,” will be the keynote speaker on Jan. 15 for the Martin Luther King Jr. Scholarship Awards Celebration titled “The Fierce Urgency of Now’’ at Bethune-Cookman University’s Performing Arts Center. He also is a former NAACP branch president.

“Dr. Bryant is such a renowned speaker. We thought that he would be the right person to come and speak with the theme that we adopted this year,” said the Rev. Nathan Mugala, president of the MLK Daytona Beach Scholarship Committee. The committee is a 501 (c) (3) non-profit organization that organized the event.

Legacy Awards and scholarships

Mugala, who also is pastor of Allen Chapel A.M.E. Church, emphasized, “We have to come together to keep Dr. King’s dream alive. We must come together to remind our younger generation where we come from, where we are and where we are going.”

The event begins at 4:30 p.m. for V.I.P. with tickets at $50 and 5:30 p.m. for general admission with tickets at $35.

This year’s Legacy Awards winners will be Attorney Joan Anthony, Social Justice; Dr. Andrea Thorpe of Keech Street Clinic; Health; and School Board Member Dr. Ida Duncan-Wright, Education.

Six local high school students will receive college scholarships.

Breakfast and march

Other local observances to pay tribute to King will include a breakfast and march on Monday hosted by the Daytona Beach’s Black Clergy Alliance.

The prayer breakfast will take place at Allen Chapel A.M.E. Church, located at 580 George W. Engram Blvd., beginning at 7:30 a.m.

The march will start at 9 a.m. with the route going from the church west on George W. Engram Boulevard, south on Garden Street, then east on Mary McLeod Bethune Boulevard, then east to Warner Street and back to the church.

A worship service at Allen Chapel begins at 10 a.m. with Dr. Larry Mills, senior pastor of Mt. Sinai Missionary Baptist Church in Orlando delivering the message.

Mugala would like to see more young people attend the MLK observances.

“Since I’ve been here since 2007, it has grown, but I am disappointed that we haven’t attracted the young Black people to the celebration. Overall, it has grown, we’ve done some things,” added Mugala.

Multi-faith service

Master’s Domain Church of God in Christ, at 511 Freemont Ave., Daytona Beach, will host a multi-faith celebration on Jan. 15 at 4 p.m. The event is sponsored by the Black Clergy Alliance

Speakers will include the Rev. Jeffrey Dove of Allen Chapel A.M.E., New Smyrna Beach; Imam Bilal of the Islamic Center of Daytona Beach; Father Phil Egitto of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church; Bishop Kim Holt, Raising Up Nations World Ministries; the Rev. Lenorris Dixon of Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church; Pastor Nathaniel Anderson of Tubman-King Community Church; and Bishop William Lee of Daytona Deliverance Church of God.

“We are really excited about having this many spiritual leaders, pastors, congregations and other faiths come together. This combined service with the Muslim community and other faiths show how the Black Clergy Alliance strives to bridge the gap in our community,” noted the Rev. Derrick Harris, pastor of Master’s Domain. He also is the president of the Black Clergy Alliance.

Principal to speak in Palm Coast

On Jan. 16, United Methodist Baptist Church of Palm Coast will honor the life and legacy of MLK. The church is located at 5200 Belle Terre Parkway.

Dr. Earl Johnson, principal of Matanzas High School, will be the keynote speaker. Johnson’s education career in the Volusia County school system began in 1989.

He has been a math teacher and assistant principal. He also was a longtime assistant football coach and track coach at Seabreeze High School in Daytona.

The New York City Transit Retirees of Palm Coast Chapter 2 is sponsoring the event.

For further details, contact Thea Smith at 386-446-4657.

Cusack to address New Smyrna crowd

An MLK banquet will be held at 5:30 p.m. Jan. 14 at the Alonzo “Babe’’ James Community Center, 201 N. Myrtle Ave., New Smyrna Beach.

Volusia County Councilwoman Joyce Cusack will be the guest speaker. Cusack also is a former member of the Florida House of Representatives.

The banquet will be presented by Allen Chapel AME Church of New Smyrna Beach, where the Rev. Jeffrey Dove is the pastor.

“I hold Joyce Cusack in high regard as well as many other people. She is a staunch supporter of the people of New Smyrna Beach and Allen Chapel. It’s an honor to have her. I believe that New Smyrna is a special place. Regardless of racial divide and political divide we always come together,” Dove said.

Tickets are $25, which includes dinner. Call 386-428-2901 for tickets.