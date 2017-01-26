Retired firefighter wants to encourage children through book

BY ANDREAS BUTLER

DAYTONA TIMES

Anthony “Tony’’ Thompson is a retired firefighter who spent 21 years with the Daytona Beach Fire Department. He also worked with the Department of Juvenile justice for 14 years.

In his book titled “In His Arms,’’ which will be released this month, he attempts to inspire youth to stay out of trouble and avoid being incarcerated or caught up in the system.

“Especially with my experiences with the juvenile system, I said to myself that I needed to write a memoir or something to warn my kids and others about the system. I want to encourage them not to go that way,’’ said Thompson.

Pipeline to prison

In both professions, Thompson has seen a lot. He saved lives as a firefighter and saw people deal with tragedy. In the juvenile justice system, he saw its effects on youth.

“It was a tragedy seeing our kids go through the system, putting themselves in harm’s way and being labeled for the rest of their lives. It led to a lot of them eventually going to prison. Once you’re in the system, it’s hard to get out,’’ he explained.

In America, Blacks still face a lot of injustice and are incarcerated at high rates. It also holds true for youth in juvenile detention.

According to Thompson, “It’s like wildfire. Kids are locked up for wanting to be popular. Many steal cars while others even steal all the keys at car lots. Kids fall to peer pressure. They got locked up for skipping school, armed robbery and home invasions. They also knew that being in juvenile that they didn’t have to do adult time. Juvenile time was usually nine to 15 months.”

‘Encourage them’

Thompson believes that adults can do more to keep kids out of detention.

“We need to remind ourselves that we are our brother’s keeper. Adult males need to spend more time with kids. Not just theirs but others. We must encourage them,” Thompson related.’

“When you see them doing something that is not good, you must talk to them. You can’t reach every kid, but we must let them know that we care about them and want to see them succeed.

Don’t be a stranger to the kids in your community. Drop that knowledge on them.”

As a father of five – four boys, one girl – Thompson is fortunate that his kids have stayed out of incarceration.

“You’re not going to be able to always stop your kids from getting in trouble. They have a mind of their own. I guess the way that I chastised my oldest son straightened out the others. They told me this,” he told the Daytona Times.

“They knew about the consequences seeing me discipline him. No matter how much I worked I stayed attentive, made myself available and was always there, I am not a perfect father. I made some mistakes.’’

‘Tested the waters’

Thompson said he could have been in the system as well.

He recalls, “I did some things as a kid. I tested the waters. I tried a little of everything. It was always something in the back of my head that let me know that if I did something I would do some time. When I came to my senses, I knew. I had to readjust my way of thinking.”

Thompson was born in Waycross, Georgia in 1953. He had six siblings. As a child, he said he experienced racism and other hardships, which helped to mold him.

He added that he was determined not to be like his stepfather.

“My stepfather was abusive. He once shot his pistol between my brother, who was 12 and myself, who was 7. I knew that I wouldn’t put my kids in this situation. I would never do it to them or do anything to hurt them and that I wouldn’t desert my children,” Thompson added.

Thompson said he moved to upstate New York in 1963, then to Daytona Beach in 1965.

Thompson told the Times, “I remember both my grandfathers. My father’s father really encouraged me, was always there and always had kind words. On the other hand, my mom’s father was country and tough. He disciplined a lot. He didn’t have lights and we used an outhouse. He had me pick cotton and peanuts or whatever.”

“I’ve seen the hardships and segregation. I’ve seen people on plantations doing sharecropping and use turpentine. I’ve seen White guys on horses riding through the woods,” he related.

Local grad, veteran

Thompson attended Campbell Senior High School and graduated from Mainland in 1969. He served in the United States Air Force from 1972 to 1975 and attended Georgia State College in Atlanta.

In 1977, he started the fire science/paramedics program at then-Daytona Beach Community College.

He was the first African-American to retire from the Daytona Beach Fire Department in March 2000.

Thompson served as a senior officer with the Department of Juvenile Justice (2000-2009); overnight counselor for both the Volusia House (2009-2012) and the Stewart-Marchman-Act drug treatment program for Juveniles (2012-2015).

The book, “In His Arms,’’ published through Bethune Publishing Company, will be available at Amazon.com. It’s also available from Thompson at 386-253-6445 or via email athompson102@cfl.rr.com.