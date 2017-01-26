SECOND IN COMMAND

Jakari Young is the second Black to climb the ranks to deputy chief

BY DAYTONA TIMES STAFF

The Daytona Beach Police Department (DBPD) promoted one of its own to deputy chief on Jan. 20 during a promotions ceremony held at police headquarters.

Captain Jakari Young was promoted to deputy chief, which makes him second in command at the police department and the second Black to hold the position.

“I am humbled, honored and excited about the move. I feel extremely blessed,” Young said in an interview that ran in last week’s Daytona Times.

He has spent 16 years with the force, serving as a detective, sergeant and lieutenant.

“This position is different from any other that I have had. I had fun in my previous posts. This is not about me but about the men and women of this organization and this city. I will put this city on my back and do what needs to be done. I think the former chief left us in good hands,” he added, referring to former Police Chief Mike Chitwood, who is now Volusia County’s sheriff.

New Police Chief Craig “Spike’’ Capri, with the department for 27 years, was sworn in earlier this month at a ceremony at City Hall.

DBPD’s first Black second in command, Deputy Chief Ben Walton, left in 2012 to take a position as the executive director of public safety for the Philadelphia Housing Authority.