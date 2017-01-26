US Senate is not diverse or inclusive
Since our founding in 1910, the National Urban League has been focused on economic civil rights and empowerment issues. At the core of civil rights is the idea that all people should have access to jobs for which they are qualified.
For instance, in the 1960s, the venerable Whitney Young worked to convince CEOs of America’s top corporations that “Negroes” were qualified to do more than just mop floors. Mr. Young describes proposals for integration and affirmative action in his two books, “To Be Equal” (1964) and “Beyond Racism” (1969).
Working on diversity
Even today, the National Urban League is engaged with Corporate America in the areas of diversity and inclusion. We have worked with companies such as AT&T, Verizon and Comcast to diversify their companies from top to bottom. While there is work to do yet, we’ve seen some progress. For instance, there are nearly 40 general counsel of color standing at the legal helm of Fortune 500 companies.
Despite the progress this country has made related to corporate diversity, our Congress, specifically the U.S. Senate, has failed to move when it comes to diversity and inclusion.
While policy decisions affecting all Americans are debated in the halls of Congress, persons of color are largely absent from top‐level staff positions. Thus, on issues like education, the economy, health care, and decisions of war and peace, Members of Congress are legislating without the perspectives of Black and Brown staff.
Not new
The lack of diversity on Capitol Hill is not a new issue. I addressed this issue in 2006. Senators will still preach the benefits of diversity, but they won’t necessarily put their sermons into practice.
The lack of diversity is especially pronounced at the senior level. There are 100 senators. Each senator has three senior positions: chief of staff, legislative director, and communications director.
Those positions shape the $3.8 trillion U.S. federal budget; provide oversight of federal agencies; and hire, manage, and promote junior Senate staff. They advise the senators on all issues, and their recommendations are usually carried.
In 2015, the Joint Center for Political and Economic Studies released a 31-page report depicting the diversity problem. It found that although people of color make up more than 36 percent of the U.S. population, they represent only 7 percent of chiefs of staff, communication directors and legislative directors in personal offices of all U.S. senators. And when it comes to numbers for African-Americans, the findings are even more alarming.
Pitiful numbers
There is only one African-American chief of staff out of 100. There is only one African-American legislative director out of 100. There is only one African-American communications director out of 100. Most troubling is the fact that out of the three African-American senior staffers just mentioned, only one works for a Democratic senator.
So why hasn’t this issue been addressed in the past? The answer is simple: Members of Congress have exempted themselves from most labor laws like the Equal Employment Act of 1972 and the 1964 Civil Rights Act. Thus, there is no legal requirement for senators to provide answers to anyone when it comes to the employees they hire for their personal staffs and/or committee assignments.
The Senate also doesn’t have to follow the federal Freedom of Information Act that gives citizens access to information about their government. So, citizens and groups like the National Urban League can’t get to congressional employment figures even though we can get such numbers from companies that receive federal contracts.
On January 5, the National Urban League’s Washington bureau hosted a lunch and panel discussion on this important issue. Discussion centered on solutions for addressing the lack of diversity at the senior staff level and the creation of a pipeline for junior staffers of color.
Possible solutions
The National Urban League proposed the following:
•Congress must enact legislation or rules subjecting it to employment laws which require reporting of employment demographics.
•Congress must publish and announce vacancies for senior staff positions so those vacancies are no longer filled in secrecy and behind closed doors.
•Once vacancies are announced, fair interview processes must be established employing the National Football League’s “Rooney Rule,” the NFL’s policy that requires league teams to interview minority candidates for head coaching and senior football operations positions.
In the coming weeks, the National Urban League will send the résumés of senior level candidates to newly-elected senators and senators representing states with high minority populations, providing a qualified pool to interview when senior positions become open. Diversity and inclusion a part of our legislative priorities.
It’s about time the U.S. Congress brings its diversity problem out of the attic for the integrity and effectiveness of our nation’s laws.
Marc Morial is president and CEO of the National Urban League.
