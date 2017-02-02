Art exhibit at Golden center closes

The City of Daytona Beach hosted a closing reception on Jan. 27 for the popular art exhibit “Bridging the Waters – West Meets East” at the Yvonne Scarlett-Golden Cultural & Educational Center, which is located at 1000 Vine St., Daytona Beach.

The exhibit is the work of artist Michael Massenburg of Los Angeles, California and Ronald Kelly of Orlando.

The artists’ work was on display from Oct. 28 to Jan. 27. Entertainment was provided by the Def4ni-tion Band featuring lead singer Nfrwi Hall. The Inner Acting Youth Repertory Theatre Group also performed.

The “Divided Soul’’ Art Showcase starts later this month.