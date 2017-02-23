Community News

County to hold workshops for business vendors

Volusia County’s Purchasing and Contracts Division will hold two workshops for vendors who want to learn how to do business with the county.

The workshops will be in the first-floor training rooms of the Thomas C. Kelly Administration Center, 123 W. Indiana Ave., DeLand, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 14; and from 9 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 15.

County representatives will demonstrate how to register as a vendor; explain how to submit bids, proposals and quotes; and discuss state and local ordinances relevant to working with the county.

Staff will explain the information channels available to vendors and answer questions.

Reservations are not required.

For more information, call 386-736-5935, ext. 12490.

Business workshop at Deltona City Hall

SCORE will host a workshop for new entrepreneurs or those considering starting their own small business.

The workshop is from 6 to 8 p.m. Feb 28 at Deltona City Hall 2345 Providence Blvd., Deltona.

It will be presented by David Shifflett, who is a certified SCORE mentor located in the West Volusia area. He is an adjunct professor – Florida Technical College, where he instructs individuals from diverse and multicultural backgrounds and ensures all aspects of owning or managing a business are understood.

The following will be covered:

•Starting a business plan

•Marketing your business

•Checking financial viability

•Tracking income and expenses

•Picking a legal structure

Register at www.score87.org. For more information, call 386-255-6889.

ECHO committee to meet with applicants

Volusia County’s Environmental, Cultural, Historical and Outdoor Recreation (ECHO) Advisory Committee will meet at ECHO grant applicants’ project sites on Tuesday, Feb. 28.

There will be a presentation and an opportunity for questions during each 30-minute site visit at the following times and locations:

•8:15 a.m.: Rob Sullivan Park, 200 W. Highbanks Road, DeBary

•9 a.m.: Florida Hospital Fish Memorial, 1055 Saxon Blvd, Orange City

•10:15 a.m.: Riverfront Park, 204 S. Beach St., Daytona Beach

•11:15 a.m.: New Smyrna Beach City Annex, 214 Sams Ave., New Smyrna Beach

•1 p.m.: Marine Discovery Center, 100 Barracuda Blvd., New Smyrna Beach

•1:45 p.m.: 27th Avenue Beachfront Park, 3701 S. Atlantic Ave., New Smyrna Beach

•2:35 p.m.: Whistle Stop Park, 651 Roberts Road, Edgewater

•3:20 p.m.: Mary DeWees Park, 198 N. Gaines St., Oak Hill

Applicants will attend a mandatory eligibility meeting at 4 p.m. at the Edgewater Public Library, 103 W. River Blvd., Edgewater.

The presentations and eligibility meeting are open to the public.

ECHO grants are provided through a competitive application process annually and are for the purpose of acquiring, building or restoring environmental, cultural, historical and outdoor recreation facilities that are open for public use.

Eligible applicants include 501(c)(3) not-for-profit groups that have a local office in Volusia County, municipal governments within Volusia County, and departments of Volusia County Government.

Learn more about the ECHO program at www.volusia.org/echo.