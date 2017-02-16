DeLand theater to present ‘Driving Miss Daisy’

The Athens Theatre in downtown DeLand will present “Driving Miss Daisy’ starting Feb. 17.

The 1989 Academy Award winning film starred Morgan Freeman and Jessica Tandy.

After crashing her car, Daisy Werthan, an elderly, sharp tongued, opinionated and difficult-to-please Jewish widow is forced by her son Boolie to employ an ever-patient Black chauffeur (Hoke).

Their 25-year relationship morphs from distain and distrust to acceptance, appreciation and enduring friendship.

Closes March 12

In the Athens’ production, director Tara Kromer has brought together two actors who have a longtime friendship forged by playing these roles in the past.

Both Elizabeth Murff (Daisy) and Michael Morman (Hoke) have played these roles numerous times with other actors and played opposite each other in “Driving Miss Daisy’’ seven years ago.’’

The play opens Feb. 17 and runs through March 12 at the historic Athens Theatre, 124 N. Florida Ave. Tickets are $10 to $24.

For ticket information, visit www.AthensDeLand.com or call the box office at 386-736-1500 Thursday through Saturday from 1 to 5 p.m.