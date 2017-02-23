Focus

Flagler job fair set for March 3

Daytona State College’s Flagler/Palm Coast Campus will host the fourth annual Flagler County Job Fair on Friday, March 3, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Sponsored by the Flagler County Department of Economic Opportunity, CareerSource Flagler/Volusia, Daytona State and the Flagler County Chamber of Commerce, more than 40 businesses are expected to participate in this year’s event, offering nearly 400 available jobs and counting.

“We’re delighted to collaborate on this important event,” said Dean Howe, head of Daytona State’s Career Services office. “It is an excellent opportunity for our students and graduates to connect with area employers.”

A limited number of spaces are still open for businesses interested in reserving a free table at the event, which last year was attended by over 400 job seekers.

Employers who want to take part can register at FlaglerCountyJobFair.com.

Job seekers also can sign up on the website for CareerSource Flagler/Volusia’s employment preparation workshops being held prior to the event, so they can be fully prepared when meeting recruiters.

Daytona State’s Flagler/Palm Coast Campus is located at 3000 Palm Coast Pkwy SE.

For more information, contact Katrina Austin at 386-313-4070 or KAustin@flaglercountyed.com.

Library plans teen tech programs

Teens are invited to celebrate Teen Tech Week in the Launch Pad at the Daytona Beach Regional Library at City Island, 105 E. Magnolia Ave.

They can “Wreck it in the Launch Pad” from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 8, as librarians show them how to harvest computer components from older technology and see how they were made. The group will also explore ideas on what could be made using the harvested computer components.

Teens can learn the basics of computer programming by using a visual programing language called Scratch during the Teen Tech Club meeting from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 11. Participants are encouraged to wear green as they will also be taking part in St. Patrick’s Day activities.

Barbecue dinner sale at Allen Chapel

The Allen Chapel AME Church Men’s Ministry will hold its annual barbecue dinner sale from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Feb. 25 in the parking lot of the Allen Chapel AME Church, 580 George W. Engram Blvd.

The dinners start at $6 and includes two sides, dessert and a beverage.

For more information, call the church at 386-255-1195.