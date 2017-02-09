Local youth receive free dental care

BY DAYTONA TIMES STAFF

As part of the annual Give Kids A Smile event on Feb. 3, 16 local children received free, comprehensive dental care from the Department of Health in Volusia County.

Dental staff in the Daytona Beach and Orange City offices collectively performed 16 exams and cleanings, 11 fillings, 61 sealants and 15 fluoride treatments.

All patients received nutritional counseling and oral hygiene instructions. The value of services provided was nearly $8,000. Patients ranged in age from 9-17.

Preventing cavities

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, cavities are one of the nation’s most common chronic childhood conditions. Left untreated cavities can cause pain and infections that may lead to problems with daily activities, including eating, speaking, playing and learning.

The annual Give Kids a Smile event is held in observance of February’s National Children’s Dental Health Month.

Launched by the American Dental Association (ADA) in 2003, more than five million underserved children have received free oral health services, according to the ADA’s website.

For more information about National Children’s Dental Health Month, visit the American Dental Association website. Additional information also is online at volusiahealth.com/dental.