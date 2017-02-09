Palm Coast expert on Black history will speak at library event

Lionel Holder, education chairman at the African American Cultural Society, often speaks of the members of its speakers bureau, educating “the community, utilizing presentations, lectures and group discussions relative to African and African-American contributions to world civilizations and our nation.”

Fast forward: Robert Whiting, an independent speaker, as well as the organization’s bureau speaker, will be featured at the Ormond Beach Public Library for Black History Month, the brainchild of promoters Linda Epps and Lawrence Green.

That’s Feb. 10 and 12, 2 to 4 p.m., at the library, 30 South Beach St., Ormond Beach.

Whiting, a Washington, D.C. native, graduated magna cum laude with a business administration degree from the University of the District of Columbia. He earned an MBA with a concentration in finance and investments from George Washington University.

He has worked for several agencies within the federal government and retired as a senior executive in 2001. Moreover, he has worked in the private sector, becoming a vice president, and retiring in 2005.

Whiting relocated to Palm Coast and has worked as a wealth manager and financial consultant to banks.

Scholar on Africa and Egypt

For 40 years, he has researched Africa, particularly the Nile Valley Civilizations. He’s an Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity brother, professional jazz musician with his own band, and he plays competitive tennis.

Whiting studied the Medu Netcher (Egyptian hieroglyphs) under Ankh Mi Ra’s tutelage, who is the only African-American to write a grammar book on the ancient African language.

Whiting has sat at the feet of some of the world’s most pre-eminent African scholars and has engaged in a study tour of Kemet (Egypt) with internationally renowned Nile Valley Civilization scholar/lecturer Dr. Charles Finch.

Whiting has lectured at universities, high schools, mentoring programs, fraternities, sororities, and for community groups and churches. Whiting will discuss “The Human Family Tree.”

Catch ‘Ms. Jackie’s Bus’ on Feb. 18

You’ll get where playwright Anthony “Tony” Felton is taking you during the presentation of “Ms. Jackie’s Bus.” The play will take place at the Ormond Beach Performing Arts Center, Feb. 18, 2:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. The theater is at 399 North U.S. 1, Ormond Beach.

Felton also directs the play, bringing into the spotlight Melinda Morais as assistant director.

Local thespians will be performing, and Felton and Morais have exercised great character skills:

Kendrick, a senior, star athlete at Flagusia High School, is the most popular student on campus. He is confident, funny, and personable. Yet, will he allow distractions to derail a promising future?

Priscilla is adored by everyone, even the teacher. But she holds a secret, known only to one other student, whom she’s sworn to secrecy.

Until recently, Amber, who was homeless, is on the verge of losing touch with reality. If it were not for the only two people that she trusts, she would surely become institutionalized and lost in the juvenile system.

And, Ms. Jackie, the bus driver, has taken on the monumental task of keeping everyone on track!

Tickets are $15 for adults, and $12 for students, which may be purchased by calling the box office at 386-676-3375.

It’s a presentation by Just 4 U Productions, Inc., a 501©(3) nonprofit. The proceeds from donations and ticket sales will support theatrical workshops and scholarships.

Black Heritage Day in Palm Coast

Head on out to the Black Heritage Day Festival, Feb. 18, 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

It’s the behind-the-scenes direction of a color guard, local speaker and dignitaries, youth groups and choirs, a martial arts demonstration, dancers, vendors, and plenty of food.

The festival explores the music by deejay Ronald Robinson. The opening ceremony will take place at 1 p.m., and there’s a colorful, commemorative journal that will be available.

The Afro-American Caribbean Heritage Organization (AACHO) has invited the public for the free entertainment at the African American Cultural Society, 4422 North U.S. 1, Palm Coast.

Youth’s Reality Show returns Feb. 19

Young thespians will disseminate the rich heritage of African-American history by adapting scenes with the most formidable African-American achievers. Youth from local churches, sororities, and the community-at-large will take part in the 14th Annual Youth Black History Reality Show, Feb. 19, 4 p.m.

The show is sponsored by the Youth Black History Reality Committee of the African American Cultural Society, 4422 North U.S. 1, Palm Coast.

It’s free admission, but donations will be accepted.

Donations will be accepted for a college scholarship program to support the post-secondary, educational goals of the youth participating in the show. Scholarship donations will be accepted by calling 386-447-3218 or online at www.aacspc.eventbrite.com.

Unity service donations help needy

Dr. Chau T. Phan writes about donations raking in on Jan. 21 at the Eighth Flagler Ecumenical Celebration of Unity in Prayer and Song. Congregations and choirs from the area worshiped together at Santa Maria del Mar Catholic Church in Flagler Beach.

Dr. Phan of the Christian Unity Ministry of Santa Maria del Mar Catholic Church is also the Associate Diocesan Ecumenical Officer of the Catholic Diocese of St. Augustine. Dr. Phan conducted the plans that called for the service and the reception that followed.

Nicholas Carrube, manager of Santa Maria del Mar Catholic Church, is happy to report that “love donations totaling $2,256 were received during the Eighth Flagler Ecumenical Celebration of Unity in Prayer and Song, and will be going to the ‘Aid to the Church in Need.’”

The churches and choirs that gathered in support of Christian unity were: First (AME) Church of Palm Coast, Nathaniel Shropshire, music director; Flagler Beach United Methodist Church, Kirsten Shippert, music director; Hammock Community Church, Palm Coast, Karen Hegerty, music director; Mt. Calvary Baptist Church of Palm Coast, Adrian Worsley, music director; St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church of Palm Coast, Richard Dittus, music director; St. Mark by the Sea Lutheran Church, Palm Coast, Jane Mason, music director; St. Thomas Episcopal Church, Palm Coast, Carole Heller, music director; Santa Maria del Mar Catholic Church, Flagler Beach, Larry Gleason, music director, and Alana Fitzgerald, adult choir director.

•••

As always, remember our prayers for the sick, afflicted and bereaved.

Celebrations

Birthday wishes to Randolph Greene, Feb. 9; Lillian Gaddis, Feb. 12; Frank Quarterman III, and Candace S. Price, Feb. 14.