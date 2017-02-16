Palm Coast housing grant forms due

The City of Palm Coast will accept applications for the Housing Rehabilitation grant program through Friday, Feb. 17.

Grant funds are available for qualified individuals who need to repair and upgrade their single-family homes to bring the home back up to minimum standards. The repair needs can be interior or exterior. The program is part of the federal Community Development Block Grant (CDGB) program.

To qualify, residents must be homeowners. The home must be the homeowners’ primary residence, and they have to have lived there at least a year.

Income guidelines

The owner must not be delinquent in his/her mortgage payment and must meet income guidelines. For example, a family of four must make less than $43,200 in order to qualify, and a single individual must earn less than $30,250 to quality.

The application is available on the City of Palm Coast website at http://www.palmcoastgov.com/cdbg-app or it can be picked up at Palm Coast City Hall, 160 Lake Ave., during regular business hours.

Completed applications must be submitted to Valerie Bradley’s attention at the Flagler County Government Services Building, 1769 E. Moody Blvd., Building 2, Bunnell. (Applications cannot be accepted at Palm Coast City Hall.)

For more information, contact Ida Meehan, Senior Planner, at 386-986-2482 or imeehan@palmcoastgov.com.