Plenty of Black history at New Smyrna festival

The 26th Annual Mary S. Harrell Black Heritage Festival took place from Feb. 3-5 at Pettis Park. The free festival was presented by the Mary S. Harrell Black Heritage Museum also known as the Heritage House.

The first day was filled with tours of the museum and the historic shotgun house, which is located in Pettis Park. Dr. Evelyn Bethune opened the ceremonies with the “Star Spangled Banner’’ and ended her musical set with “Trouble of the World” by Mahalia Jackson.

The first day was filled with music and vendors with an assortment of items to be purchased.

On day two, there was poetry, a soloist and music from the local group Packrat and the Smoke House Band.

The last day of the festival ended with gospel music from local choirs. The music of DJ Clark Sounds also penetrated the festival the entire weekend.