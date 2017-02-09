Shootings spark concern from police, residents

According to police, the incidents were domestic disputes that got out of hand.

BY ANDREAS BUTLER

DAYTONA TIMES

Shootings this week at two Daytona Beach apartment complexes have prompted local police to again ask for community assistance in curbing violent crimes.

Police responded to a shooting on Feb. 4 at the Carolina Club Apartments in Daytona Beach.

Dominic Neely 21, has been charged with first-degree murder in the shooting of Anthony Fields, his ex-girlfriend’s father. Fields’ wife, Chaka, was grazed by a bullet and received non life-threatening injuries. In addition, Neely was accused of physically assaulting Chakera Fields, his ex-girlfriend, according to police reports.

“It’s a domestic violence situation, which is hard to stop. It is not predictable like burglary, car break-ins or robbery,” Daytona Beach Police Chief Craig Capri said about the shootings.

Capri plans to address safety with residents of the apartment complex.

“We will be meeting with them next week about security measures and possibly more policing,” Capri told the Daytona Times.

Then on Monday, Zachary Shropshire 25, was charged with shooting Steve Leveille in the leg at the Pine Haven Apartment Homes. Leveille’s injury was reported as non life-threatening.

‘Just walk away’

“We are partnering with the State Attorney’s Domestic Violence Unit. They will review every case in the 7th Judicial Court Circuit. Daytona probably has 1,500 or more domestic violence cases a year. We are working on creating a domestic violence unit within the department with two detectives that will work specifically domestic violence cases,” commented Capri.

Capri explained, “The community has to be vigilant and press stop the violence. Why do you have to shoot somebody? If you can’t get along, just walk away.’’

He added, “The DBPD (Daytona Beach Police Department) has a great relationship with its community that other police departments envy. We even have a great relationship with the Black community, local NAACP and Black clergy. We want to keep it that way. We have to be vigilant and encourage everyone to stop the violence.”

Past Carolina Club shootings

In September 2015, two Bethune-Cookman University students were shot and killed following a dispute with a roommate about rent money at the Carolina Club Apartments.

According to police reports, York Zed Bodden shot and killed Temisha “Lisa’’ Carswell, 21, and Dionna McDonald, 19.

Bodden also shot and injured Micah Perham. Bodden, a convicted felon, was apprehended in Miami.

According to reports, he committed suicide in a Miami jail cell.

Residents respond

Carolina Club residents expressed concern this week about the shootings.

“Of course everybody does have concerns. We do have security but they are only here on the weekends. That’s all I have to say,” commented Katie Brown.

Shay Johnson remarked, “Yes, I am a little bit concerned since the incident happened in the same building that I live in.”

A man who identified himself only as Miami told the Times, “This place does regular rent and income base. They do take Section 8. I am worried a little bit about the kids that play outside daily. I have a son that lives here. My girlfriend wants to move because she doesn’t think this is a good spot for a kid.

Also, most of the shooting incidents have involved people from out of town or don’t live here.”

The Times contacted the manager of the Carolina Club by phone but he would not comment.

More on the shootings

Reports say that Neely got into an argument with Chakera Fields at her parent’s residence. He got into a fight with Chaka Fields 41, Chakera’s mom, according to reports.

Neely then shot and killed 44-year-old Anthony Fields and grazed Chaka Fields was grazed with a bullet to the abdomen and pistol-whipped Chakera, reports reflect.

Chaka Fields was recovering at Halifax hospital from non life-threatening wounds and Chakera sustained a black eye from the incident.

Reports indicate that Neely fled the scene in his vehicle and was later apprehended in Palm Coast with the aid of the Flagler County deputies.

In the second incident, Shrophshire was charged with battery with a deadly weapon. He was being held in the Volusia County Branch jail on $7,500 bond.