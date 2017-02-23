Volusia has openings on advisory boards

The Volusia County Council is seeking applicants for positions on 12 advisory boards that research and make recommendations on a variety of topics, including growth management, services for children and families, licensing for contractors, tourism marketing, funding for cultural organizations, and other important issues affecting the community.

The county has openings on these advisory boards:

•Agri-Business Inter-Relationship Committee

•Animal Control Board

•Children and Families Advisory Board

•Cultural Council of Volusia County

•ECHO Advisory Committee

•Halifax Area Advertising Authority

•Historic Preservation Board

•Library Advisory Board

•Planning and Land Development Advisory Board

•Southeast Volusia Advertising Authority

•Tourist Development Council

•West Volusia Advertising Authority

The advisory boards were established to give citizens input into what happens in their community and to advise the county council on matters that affect residents and their county government.

Applicants should have the expertise necessary to accomplish the board’s objectives, a reputation for integrity and community service, and an interest or experience in the area of board service desired.

Advisory board members will be selected by the Volusia County Council. Applications and more information are available at www.volusia.org/advisory.

For information about the duties and responsibilities of advisory boards, contact Deputy Clerk Marcy Zimmerman at mzimmerman@volusia.org or 386-736-5920, ext. 12398.