Allen Chapel AME Church to celebrate 107 years

The Allen Chapel A.M.E. Church will celebrate its 107th anniversary at the 9:45 a.m. service on Sunday, March 12.

The theme is “On Christ the Solid Rock We Stand…. 107 Years Down and a Lifetime to go!” The church is located at 580 George W. Engram Blvd., Daytona Beach.

The guest preacher will be the Rev. Jamin Ahmad Powell, pastor of Mt. Moriah A.M.E. Church in Wildwood.

Virginia Union grad

After graduation from high school, Powell enrolled in the theology program at Howard University in Washington, D.C. While there, he served at the Metropolitan Baptist Church under the guidance of Dr. H. Beecher Hicks.

Powell also served as an associate minister and was instrumental in the continued development of the youth department and the “Boys to Men” mentoring program for inner-city youth males.

He transferred from Howard after the first semester of his sophomore year to Virginia Union University where he completed his undergraduate degree in religion and philosophy with a minor in speech and drama. While at Virginia Union, he served as youth pastor at the Mt. Olive Baptist Church in Hustle, Virginia.

More degrees

During this time, Powell enlisted as a chaplain in the U.S. Marine Corps Reserves. He served in the counseling department working with military families with domestic issues.

Powell holds a doctorate in pastoral studies and counseling from Duke University. He also has a master’s degree in divinity from the Interdenominational Theological Center at the Morehouse School of Religion in Atlanta and a master’s degree in public health, with a concentration on family and marital counseling, from Emory University.

Powell is married to the former Dominique Blanchard. They have two sons, Preston and Austin.

The Rev. Nathan M. Mugala is senior pastor at Allen Chapel.

For more information, contact the church at 386-255-1195 Monday through Thursday between the hours of 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.